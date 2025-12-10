 Mumbai Metro-4 Update: MMRDA Plans New Bridge Linking To Kanjurmarg Station For Seamless Travel
The MMRDA is preparing to build a 740-metre pedestrian bridge linking the Metro-4 depot at Kanjurmarg with the nearby railway station. Estimated at £93 crore, the project aims to improve travel in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs by offering seamless access between metro services and local trains. With tenders issued, work is expected to begin soon and finish within 18 months.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro-4 Update: MMRDA Plans New Bridge Linking To Kanjurmarg Station For Seamless Travel | Photo: Twitter/ Representative

With the Mumbai and Thane Municipal Corporation elections expected to be announced shortly, the state government has renewed its focus on key infrastructure projects. Among the most significant is Metro-4, connecting Wadala and Ghatkopar to Thane and further towards Gaimukh and Ghodbunder. As construction progresses, planners are now assessing ways to integrate the line more closely with major railway stations in the eastern suburbs.

MMRDA Studies Rail Link for Metro-4

As per a report by Loksatta, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has begun a detailed study to determine which suburban rail stations can be directly connected to Metro-4. A key proposal under review is a 740-metre pedestrian bridge from the Kanjurmarg Metro-4 depot to Kanjurmarg railway station. The project is estimated to cost £93 crore and is expected to offer a major improvement in commuter convenience.

Senior officials say the aim is to deliver seamless connectivity between metro services and local trains, reducing travel time and easing congestion. The link is expected to particularly benefit passengers travelling between the eastern and central suburbs.

Tender Floated for Construction

The MMRDA has already issued a tender to appoint a contractor for the bridge. Once the contract is awarded, construction is expected to begin swiftly, with an 18-month completion target. The bridge will feature escalators, lifts and CCTV surveillance, ensuring both accessibility and safety. Officials believe the link will encourage more commuters to shift to public transport by offering direct access to BEST bus stops and local rickshaw and taxi stands.

Metro-4: A Key Transport Corridor

The Wadala–Kasarvadavali Metro-4 project covers 32.32 km with 30 stations, stretching across dense residential and commercial pockets. The planned extension, Line 4A from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh, adds a further 2.7 km with two elevated stations. Authorities are also studying whether similar pedestrian links can be provided at other stations along the corridor to strengthen its integration with the suburban railway network.

