Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know

If you’re planning a night out party or thinking of an alcohol-centred Friday this weekend, here’s an important heads-up. Friday, January 30, 2026, has been declared a dry day across Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra. The restriction comes into effect in observance of Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day), marking the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On this day, the sale and service of alcohol will be completely prohibited. Wine shops, liquor stores, bars, pubs, clubs, and restaurants will not be allowed to sell or serve alcoholic beverages. The ban applies uniformly across Mumbai city, the suburbs and all districts of Maharashtra, and is enforced strictly by the Maharashtra State Excise Department.

Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day)

January 30 holds deep national significance in India. It commemorates the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 and is observed as a day of remembrance. Every year, leaders pay tribute at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, and a two-minute silence is observed nationwide at 11 am to honour the Father of the Nation.

While the dry day may disrupt some party plans, it doesn’t necessarily put a full stop to social gatherings. Many can plan ahead by stocking up a day earlier or opt for alcohol-free get-togethers and house parties. Restaurants and cafés continue to operate as usual, except for the liquor service.

Hence, if you had drinks on your mind for Friday night, it’s best to plan or switch your mind for a quieter evening.