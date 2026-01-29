 Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIs It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know

Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know

Friday, January 30, 2026, has been declared a dry day across Mumbai and Maharashtra in observance of Shaheed Diwas, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary. The sale and service of alcohol will be completely prohibited at liquor shops, bars, pubs, clubs and restaurants. The restriction is enforced by the Maharashtra State Excise Department across the state.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? Know Here | Canva

If you’re planning a night out party or thinking of an alcohol-centred Friday this weekend, here’s an important heads-up. Friday, January 30, 2026, has been declared a dry day across Mumbai and the entire state of Maharashtra. The restriction comes into effect in observance of Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day), marking the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

On this day, the sale and service of alcohol will be completely prohibited. Wine shops, liquor stores, bars, pubs, clubs, and restaurants will not be allowed to sell or serve alcoholic beverages. The ban applies uniformly across Mumbai city, the suburbs and all districts of Maharashtra, and is enforced strictly by the Maharashtra State Excise Department.

Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day)

January 30 holds deep national significance in India. It commemorates the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 and is observed as a day of remembrance. Every year, leaders pay tribute at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, and a two-minute silence is observed nationwide at 11 am to honour the Father of the Nation.

FPJ Shorts
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
'AAIB Probe Initiated, Investigation Will Be Done In Time-bound Manner': Civil Aviation Minister Tells Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
Federation Of Indian Pilots Slams Proposed Relaxation Of FDTL Norms, Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema
KC College Hosts International Film Festival Celebrating Global Cinema
Read Also
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You...
article-image

While the dry day may disrupt some party plans, it doesn’t necessarily put a full stop to social gatherings. Many can plan ahead by stocking up a day earlier or opt for alcohol-free get-togethers and house parties. Restaurants and cafés continue to operate as usual, except for the liquor service.

Hence, if you had drinks on your mind for Friday night, it’s best to plan or switch your mind for a quieter evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You...
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You...
One8 Commune, Kaia & Jolene By The Sea; Check Out The Celebs Who Run These Goa-Based Restaurants
One8 Commune, Kaia & Jolene By The Sea; Check Out The Celebs Who Run These Goa-Based Restaurants
End Of An Era In Mumbai: Parle-G Factory To Be Replaced; Who Is The Girl On The Biscuit Wrapper?
End Of An Era In Mumbai: Parle-G Factory To Be Replaced; Who Is The Girl On The Biscuit Wrapper?
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farhan Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate...
Ricky Kej & Usha Uthup's Live In Concerts To Farhan Akhtar Unveiling Self-Written Songs; Ultimate...