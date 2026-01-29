Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss |

Mumbai is stepping into the weekend in full celebration mode, with the city offering a perfect mix of art, laughter, music, spirituality and pride and what not. From South Mumbai’s iconic streets coming alive at Kala Ghoda to high-energy bhajan clubbing nights and a powerful Pride March, something is happening in every corner of the city.

Here’s a curated list of what’s happening in Mumbai this weekend that you shouldn’t miss:

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026

Mumbai’s biggest cultural festival returns with art, music, theatre, cinema and workshops spread across iconic South Mumbai venues.

When: January 31 – February 8

Where: Kala Ghoda & surrounding venues, South Mumbai

Tickets: Free entry, registrations on District

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live – ‘Kisi Ko Batana Mat’

After the success of Bas Kar Bassi, stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is back with a brand-new set filled with relatable humour and storytelling.

When: January 31

Where: Mumbai (venue as per ticket)

Tickets: BookMyShow

Bhajan Clubbing by Hardik Tailor

A high-energy immersive experience where devotional bhajans meet modern beats, lights and club-style ambience. This also marks Hardik Tailor’s last Mumbai show.

When: January 31

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Where: 906–907, Aston Building, Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West

Tickets: BookMyShow

Classic Jazz Night at BlueBop Café

An evening of smooth jazz, soulful melodies and live performances in the cosy setting of one of Khar’s favourite cafés.

When: Friday, January 30

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Where: BlueBop Café, Khar West

Mumbai Queer Pride March 2026

Celebrate love, identity and inclusivity as the city comes together for the annual Mumbai Queer Pride March.

When: Saturday, January 31

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: August Kranti Maidan, Nana Chowk, Grant Road (W)