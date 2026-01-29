 Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You Can't Miss
From the colourful Kala Ghoda Arts Festival and the Mumbai Queer Pride March to unique nights like Bhajan-themed clubbing events, there’s plenty happening in the city this weekend. Art lovers can explore galleries and installations in Kala Ghoda, while music fans can enjoy themed nightlife and community-centric gatherings across town, making it an action-packed cultural weekend.

Mumbai is stepping into the weekend in full celebration mode, with the city offering a perfect mix of art, laughter, music, spirituality and pride and what not. From South Mumbai’s iconic streets coming alive at Kala Ghoda to high-energy bhajan clubbing nights and a powerful Pride March, something is happening in every corner of the city.

Here’s a curated list of what’s happening in Mumbai this weekend that you shouldn’t miss:

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2026

Mumbai’s biggest cultural festival returns with art, music, theatre, cinema and workshops spread across iconic South Mumbai venues.

When: January 31 – February 8

Where: Kala Ghoda & surrounding venues, South Mumbai

Tickets: Free entry, registrations on District

Anubhav Singh Bassi Live – ‘Kisi Ko Batana Mat’

After the success of Bas Kar Bassi, stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is back with a brand-new set filled with relatable humour and storytelling.

When: January 31

Where: Mumbai (venue as per ticket)

Tickets: BookMyShow

Bhajan Clubbing by Hardik Tailor

A high-energy immersive experience where devotional bhajans meet modern beats, lights and club-style ambience. This also marks Hardik Tailor’s last Mumbai show.

When: January 31

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Where: 906–907, Aston Building, Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West

Tickets: BookMyShow

Classic Jazz Night at BlueBop Café

An evening of smooth jazz, soulful melodies and live performances in the cosy setting of one of Khar’s favourite cafés.

When: Friday, January 30

Time: 9:00 PM onwards

Where: BlueBop Café, Khar West

Mumbai Queer Pride March 2026

Celebrate love, identity and inclusivity as the city comes together for the annual Mumbai Queer Pride March.

When: Saturday, January 31

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Where: August Kranti Maidan, Nana Chowk, Grant Road (W)

