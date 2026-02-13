 Dry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi

Dry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi

Planning February 2026 house parties or Valentine’s celebrations? Take note of dry days when alcohol sales are banned under excise laws. Liquor shops, bars, pubs and restaurants won’t serve alcohol, though home consumption is allowed. Dry days fall on Feb 15, 19 and 23, with additional election-related dry days likely in parts of Maharashtra.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi | Canva

If you’re planning house parties, Valentine's Day celebrations, or casual weekend hangouts in February 2026, it’s important to mark your calendar for dry days. On these dates, the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited under state excise laws. The ban applies to wine shops, bars, pubs, hotels, and restaurants, though consuming alcohol purchased earlier at home is usually not restricted.

Dry days are observed to maintain public order during religious occasions, national observances, and elections, and the rules are enforced strictly across regions.

Read Also
Is It A 'Dry Day On January 30' In Mumbai & All Over Maharashtra? All You Need To Know
article-image

Confirmed Dry Days In February 2026

February 15, Sunday – Maha Shivratri

FPJ Shorts
Dry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Dry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Navi Mumbai Police Set Up Anti-Narcotics Task Cell At Every Station To Tackle Drug Network
Navi Mumbai Police Set Up Anti-Narcotics Task Cell At Every Station To Tackle Drug Network
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
'Mob Attack Or Self Defence?’, Assault On Sikh Brothers In Lonavala Sparks Questions Over Attempt To Murder Charges, Community Demands Fair Probe
UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch
UK Couple Visits India & Bust 8 Common Stereotypical Myths About India In Viral ‘Myth vs Reality’ Video - Watch

Dry day observed in both Maharashtra and Delhi, as the festival holds religious significance across the country.

February 19, Thursday – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

Observed as a dry day only in Maharashtra, marking the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king.

February 23, Monday – Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Alcohol sales are prohibited in both Mumbai and Delhi to mark the reformer’s birth anniversary.

Read Also
Mumbai This Weekend: From Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, Queer Pride March To Bhajan Clubbing, Events You...
article-image

Additional Dry Days Due To Local Body Elections In Maharashtra

Apart from the statewide dates, 12 districts in Maharashtra may observe two additional dry days due to Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The State Election Commission rescheduled these polls following the state mourning period in regard to the sudden demise of Maharashtra's deputy CM, Ajit Pawar. While a formal excise notification is still awaited, dry days are typically enforced during elections.

The tentative schedule is:

Friday, February 7 – Polling Day

Sunday, February 9 – Counting Day

12 Districts likely to be affected on these dates:

Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, Latur and Parbhani.

What can we do instead?

While the dry day may alter party plans, it doesn’t have to bring socialising to a halt. People can plan by purchasing alcohol beforehand or choose alcohol-free house parties and gatherings. Restaurants and cafés will remain open as usual, with only liquor service being suspended.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Dry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In...
Dry Day On Maha Shivratri; Other Dates In February When There Will Be A Complete Alcohol Ban In...
Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And...
Maha Shivratri 2026: Do's and Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Shiva And...
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald...
Radhika Merchant Looks Like A Modern Princess At Ambani Wedding In Resham Ghagra And Emerald...
Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit Lord Shiva Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion
Maha Shivratri 2026: Must-Visit Lord Shiva Temples In India On The Auspicious Occasion
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies
Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Shares 'Moments From Real Life': Actress Post Unseen Mirror Selfies