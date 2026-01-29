Mumbai Taxi Driver Admits Overcharging Passenger, Then Teaches Her How To Avoid Being Scammed Next Time; Netizens Applaud Honesty | Picture for representation

A routine taxi ride in Mumbai has sparked widespread conversation online after a passenger shared an experience on X that perfectly captured the city’s contradictions. The journey from Crawford Market to Churchgate, a distance that usually takes barely seven minutes, began with a familiar negotiation. The driver initially quoted ₹200, which was brought down to ₹150 without much resistance.

Nothing about the ride itself seemed unusual until the destination was reached and the fare was paid.

I was at Crawford Market in Mumbai and needed a taxi to Churchgate, which was barely 7 minutes away. The driver quoted ₹200, I negotiated it down to ₹150, and he agreed without hesitation.



When we reached and I paid him, he suddenly said, “maine aapse ₹30-40 extra he charge… — Mudrika (@MudrikaKavdia) January 27, 2026

An Unexpected Confession

As the passenger handed over the money, the driver did something few would expect. He calmly admitted that he had charged ₹30 to ₹40 extra and even pointed to the meter, which showed ₹110. What followed was not an argument or apology, but advice. He told the passenger to insist on travelling by the meter in future and added that he was sharing this only because the passenger seemed new to the city.

The moment left the passenger stunned. The driver had openly acknowledged overcharging while simultaneously offering genuine guidance to avoid being cheated again. The mix of hustle and honesty felt uniquely Mumbai.

The Internet Weighs In

The story quickly drew strong reactions from users, many of whom related to the incident in their own way. One user questioned the meter reading itself, pointing out that a kaali peeli taxi from Crawford Market to Churchgate should cost no more than ₹50 to ₹60.

Another summed it up as peak Mumbai behaviour, saying that while other cities might scam and speed away, Mumbai scams come with explanations, tutorials, and even blessings for the future.

Some locals, however, were less amused. One user remarked that such honest admissions seem reserved for outsiders, while regular commuters continue to be fooled through newer tactics despite knowing the system well.

A City That Teaches As It Tests

Despite the debate over fares, many agreed that the incident reflected Mumbai’s peculiar charm. One comment described it as a perfect blend of hustle, honesty, and a free life lesson. In the end, the passenger walked away not bitter, but wiser, reminded that in Mumbai, even a small scam can come wrapped in unexpected sincerity.