₹18,000 For 400-Metre Distance? Foreign Tourist Claims Taxi Driver Charged Hefty Amount For Hotel Ride After Landing In Mumbai

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a post by a foreign tourist alleging that she was scammed by a taxi driver shortly after arriving in Mumbai has gone viral on social media. According to the complaint, the driver charged the foreign tourist Rs 18,000 for a trip to a hotel located just 400 metres away.

The allegation was shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where the tourist stated that she took a taxi to a Hilton hotel after landing in Mumbai. However, instead of being driven directly to the destination, the driver and another individual in the cab allegedly took her to an unknown location before dropping her at the hotel.

"Landed in Mumbai recently, took a taxi to the Hilton Hotels. The driver and another guy took us to an unknown location first, charged us $200 (Rs 18,000) and then dropped us at the hotel, which was only 400m away. Taxi No: MH 01 BD 5405"

Replying to the post, the Mumbai Police wrote, "We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM." However, there has been no update so far on any action taken in the matter.

Social media reaction to the viral post

The incident triggered widespread outrage on social media, with several users demanding strict action against the driver.

One user asked, "Why not books a ola and Uber and check the price there and pay accordingly?"

Another commented, "This is not how we treat tourists in Maharashtra & India. Please cance taxi licence and jail the driver. No tourist should visit the police station, action should be taken on evidence online."

Some other user urged the Mumbai Police to take strong action and said, "Strict action must"

Another user raised safety concerns and said, "Broken tail lights. No uniform is worn by the driver. How is it even allowed? Nobody checked before it entered the airport. Such is the fearless taxi mafia. Who is to blame?"

Several users called for strict action against the driver, "Action to be taken against such drivers, it's denting Mumbai's image." One user added, "So shameful to read it, giving a wrong image of Mumbai."

