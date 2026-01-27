Mumbai Congress Leader Slams Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's Proposal To Ban Entry Of Non-Hindus Into Char Dham Shrines | Video

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Tuesday, January 27, strongly condemned the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's (BKTC) announcement regarding the ban on the entry of non-Hindus in Char Dham temples, adding that such decisions go against the spirit of India’s Constitution.

While speaking to news agency IANS, he said, "In my view, this is about creating a mini Hindu nation. This is wrong. The question is whether they respect the country's constitution or not." He further added that it is essential for Congress to stand against this.

Earlier on Monday, the BKTC proposed a ban on the entry of non-Hindus into Badrinath–Kedarnath Dham and other temples under its jurisdiction and Shri Badrinath–Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said that the proposal would be presented at the upcoming board meeting.

Notably, Hindu groups have been demanding a ban on the entry of non-Hindus to all Ganga ghats located in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area. Earlier this month, Shri Ganga Sabha, the organisation that manages and maintains Har Ki Pauri and the surrounding Ganga ghats in Haridwar, demanded that the Uttarakhand government declare the Kumbh Mela area a restricted zone for non-Hindus before the Ardh Kumbh in 2027.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Badrinath temple in the Chamoli district will reopen for devotees on April 23 while the gates of the other two shrines included in the Char Dham of Garhwal Himalayas, Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Uttarkashi district, will be reopened on April 19 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

The date for opening the gates of the Kedarnath Dham in the Rudraprayag district will be announced on Maha Shivratri.

