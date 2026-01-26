Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green

Republic Day Special | X/ @sanghaviharsh

Ahmedabad: In a breathtaking display of faith and patriotism, the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Gujarat is being illuminated in the vibrant colours of the Indian tricolour, creating a powerful and emotional visual for devotees and visitors alike. The temple features saffron, white, and green; the ancient temple stood as a glowing symbol of India’s spiritual heritage and national pride.

Somnath Temple is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in the Gir Somnath district. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and holds immense religious significance. The tricolour illumination transformed the majestic temple structure into a striking beacon of unity, seamlessly blending devotion with patriotism, especially around national celebrations such as Republic Day.

Somnath Temple glows in tricolour

To mark the 77th Republic Day, the first of the 12 Jyotirlinga is being illuminated in saffron, white, and green colours. As visuals of the illuminated temple surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral, drawing admiration from across the country. Many devotees described the sight as deeply moving, noting how the tricolour lighting elevated the temple’s spiritual aura while also honouring the nation. The calm waves of the sea in the background further enhanced the grandeur of the moment.

Tricolour: The symbol of patriotism

Such visual tributes highlight how historic and spiritual landmarks continue to play a role in modern national celebrations. By adorning Somnath Mahadev Temple in the tricolours, the moment beautifully reflected the harmony between India’s ancient faith and its modern democratic identity.

Somnath Temple- A 1000-year legacy

Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. It is the eternal proclamation of India's soul. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan, near Veraval, Saurashtra. Somnath Temple is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, a self-manifested shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Som means Moon, the Lord of the Moon. The temple is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam), including the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati, with the Arabian Sea.