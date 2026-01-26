 Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRepublic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green

Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green

To mark the 77th Republic Day, the first of the 12 Jyotirlinga is being illuminated in saffron, white, and green colours. As visuals of the illuminated temple surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral, drawing admiration from across the country.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Republic Day Special | X/ @sanghaviharsh

Ahmedabad: In a breathtaking display of faith and patriotism, the Somnath Mahadev Temple in Gujarat is being illuminated in the vibrant colours of the Indian tricolour, creating a powerful and emotional visual for devotees and visitors alike. The temple features saffron, white, and green; the ancient temple stood as a glowing symbol of India’s spiritual heritage and national pride.

Somnath Temple is located on the shores of the Arabian Sea in the Gir Somnath district. It is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and holds immense religious significance. The tricolour illumination transformed the majestic temple structure into a striking beacon of unity, seamlessly blending devotion with patriotism, especially around national celebrations such as Republic Day.

Somnath Temple glows in tricolour

To mark the 77th Republic Day, the first of the 12 Jyotirlinga is being illuminated in saffron, white, and green colours. As visuals of the illuminated temple surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral, drawing admiration from across the country. Many devotees described the sight as deeply moving, noting how the tricolour lighting elevated the temple’s spiritual aura while also honouring the nation. The calm waves of the sea in the background further enhanced the grandeur of the moment.

FPJ Shorts
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Marathi Influencer Prathamesh Kadam Passes Away; Fans Shocked
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar Slams AIMIM Over 'Green Mumbra' Remark, Questions National Contribution | Video
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized
Operation Sahyadri Checkmate: DRI Busts Mobile Mephedrone Lab Camouflaged As Poultry Farm; Drugs Worth ₹55 Crore Seized

Tricolour: The symbol of patriotism

Such visual tributes highlight how historic and spiritual landmarks continue to play a role in modern national celebrations. By adorning Somnath Mahadev Temple in the tricolours, the moment beautifully reflected the harmony between India’s ancient faith and its modern democratic identity.

Read Also
Does Baan Stambh In Gujarat's Somnath Temple Point Towards Antarctica? Here's The Truth
article-image

Somnath Temple- A 1000-year legacy

Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. It is the eternal proclamation of India's soul. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan, near Veraval, Saurashtra. Somnath Temple is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, a self-manifested shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Som means Moon, the Lord of the Moon. The temple is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam), including the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati, with the Arabian Sea.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All...
Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All...
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Special: Somnath Mahadev Temple Glows In Saffron, White And Green
Republic Day Parade By Dogs; Furry Canines Walk With Tri-Colour Flag & Specially Made Vehicles |...
Republic Day Parade By Dogs; Furry Canines Walk With Tri-Colour Flag & Specially Made Vehicles |...
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
Talwiinder, Hanumankind Surprise Fans At Lollapalooza 2026 in Mumbai; Day 2 Ends With Linkin Park's...
Republic Day 2026: Embracing Ayurveda For A Stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat
Republic Day 2026: Embracing Ayurveda For A Stronger Atmanirbhar Bharat