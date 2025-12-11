Mumbai: One Dead, Two Injured After Balcony Collapses In Masjid West | Representative Image

One person died and two others were injured after a portion of a second-floor balcony collapsed in Masjid West on Thursday evening. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Incident Near Masjid Bunder Station

According to information from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the incident occurred at Kotak Bhavan on Narsee Natha Street, near Masjid Bunder Railway Station, around 9 pm. The collapse impacted three individuals.

Fire Brigade Rescue and Hospitalisation

Officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the victims. They were taken to JJ Hospital, where one person was declared dead. Details regarding the condition of the two injured individuals are awaited.

