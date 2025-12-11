Mumbai Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Start At 7 am On Dec 12 For Safety Inspection

Mumbai Metro Lines 7 & 2A now authorized for full-speed operations following CCRS safety certification | File Photo

Mumbai’s Metro Lines 2A and 7 will operate on a revised schedule on Friday, December 12, with services beginning at 7:00 am instead of the usual 6:00 am. The one-hour delay has been announced to facilitate a critical system inspection linked to the upcoming expansion of the metro network.

CMRS Team to Conduct Key Checks

A specialised team from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will conduct inspections to assess readiness for starting operations on Metro Line 7’s extension to Metro Line 9 (Phase 1). The inspection will cover essential elements such as system integration and safety trials mandatory steps before the extended stretch can be opened to the public.

Andheri–Mira Bhayandar Link Nears Completion

The expansion will connect Andheri East directly to Mira Bhayandar, a long-demanded link expected to significantly ease congestion on the western suburban road network. Once fully operational, the new corridor is poised to offer a faster and more reliable commute for thousands of daily passengers.

Officials Advise Commuters to Plan Ahead

In an X post, metro officials urged passengers to plan their travel in advance and stay tuned to station announcements and official social media channels for updates. Regular metro schedules will resume on Saturday, December 13.

Updated First Train Timings for December 12

Metro authorities have issued revised first departure timings for December 12:

7:00 am – Dahisar East to Andheri West

7:01 am – Dahanukarwadi to Gundavali

7:02 am – Andheri West to Gundavali

7:07 am – Gundavali to Andheri West

Step Toward a Stronger Mobility Network

Despite the temporary inconvenience, Friday’s inspection is seen as a pivotal step toward strengthening Mumbai’s mass transit infrastructure. The upcoming link, officials said, will help create a more modern, efficient, and well-connected urban mobility network.

