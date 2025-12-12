Mumbai News: Former Mayor Nirmala Samant Prabhavalkar Injured In Bandra Road Accident |

Former Mumbai mayor and former National Commission for Women member Nirmala Samant-Prabhavalkar, around 70, sustained head injuries in a road accident on Turner Road in Bandra West on December 5. She was crossing the road when an autorickshaw driver struck her, causing her to fall and suffer injuries. After receiving treatment, she approached the traffic police on December 11, prompting further procedures.

Details of the Incident

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Samant-Prabhavalkar said that around 7 pm on December 5, she was returning to her residence on Turner Road. While crossing the road, an autorickshaw approached at high speed. She signalled for the driver to stop, but he did not slow down and hit her, causing a head injury. She was bleeding and first went to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West, before receiving further treatment at Holy Family Hospital.

Driver Fled the Scene

The autorickshaw driver allegedly stopped briefly and then fled. Samant-Prabhavalkar said that crossing major roads in Mumbai has become increasingly difficult, especially for senior citizens. She noted that many motorists do not follow traffic rules, while autorickshaw and two-wheeler drivers often drive recklessly, putting pedestrians at risk.

A Personal Tragedy Remembered

She also recalled losing her daughter, Hemangi (18), to a brain haemorrhage in 2014. After her daughter’s death, Samant-Prabhavalkar donated Hemangi’s kidney, liver, and eyes giving several people the gift of life.

