Travis Scott Mumbai Concert: Fans Run Onto The Stage, Hug Singer - Watch Video

Fans Hug Travis Scott At Mumbai Concert | Instagram

American rapper and singer Travis Scott had a concert in Mumbai on Wednesday. Many videos from the concert have gone viral on social media, and in one of the videos, we get to see that a few fans run onto the stage and hug Travis.

In the video, a girl is seen with a banner 'I love you' written on it, and while she tries to grab the attention of Travis, another fan just runs onto the stage. She follows him, and later, one more fan joins them. The fan, who ran onto the stage, hugged Travis. Check out the video below...

Netizens React To Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Video

Reacting to the video, a netizen commented, "He looks so uncomfortable (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Probably doesnt know one word from song apart from fein (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "How do people from Mumbai always find new ways to embarrass themselves (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Travis Scott's Mumbai concert took place at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The American rapper and singer landed in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, and after his concert, he was seen leaving the city at night.

Last month, he had a concert in Delhi. He had performed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 18 and 19.

Water Sprayed At Audience At Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert

A video from the concert went viral on social media in which water was sprayed on the audience to beat the heat. Netizens have hilarious reacted to the video.

This year, many international celebrities have performed in India like Coldplay (band), Enrique Iglesias, Akon, and others. In the upcoming months, many international singers have already organised their concerts in India.