Orry Enjoys Travis Scott's Mumbai Concert Amid Drugs Case Controversy - Watch Video

Travis Scott's Mumbai concert has become the talk of the town. While not many celebrities attended it, Orry was there with his friends. Amid the drug case controversy, his video from the concert has gone viral on social media.

Apart from his friends, Orry was surrounded by his bodyguards. His bodyguards were seen wearing hoodies, which had Orry Guard written on it. Check out the video below...

Orry Drug Case Controversy

According to a report in IANS, Orry was summoned by Mumbai's Anti-Narcotics Cell in relation to an Rs. 252 crore drug case. He was asked to appear at the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell at 10:00 am on Thursday. However, the social media influencer has asked for more time and has said that he can only appear after November 25.

Till now, Orry has not yet shared any statement regarding the controversy or the summon.

Who Is Orry?

In the past couple of years, Orry has been grabbing everyone's attention because of his appearance at the big Bollywood parties. He is seen posing with all the big B-Town celebs, and his pictures and videos go viral on social media.

While it is not yet known what exactly he does professionally, everyone has started calling him a social media influencer. He is very close to Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and has shared many videos with Boney Kapoor as well.

Orry's British Film Debut

While Orry has done cameos in a few Hindi OTT series, he was recently seen in the British film Christmas Karma, which was directed by Gurinder Chadha. A few days ago, he took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

There were reports that he will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. But, there's no confirmation about it.