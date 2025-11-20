Homebound On OTT: Where To Watch Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa & Janhvi Kapoor's Film Online

Homebound On OTT |

Homebound, starring Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter, is directed and written by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film had its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May. The film was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film for the 98th Academy Awards. It is now streaming on Netflix.

The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "A long road home. A friend who feels like home. India’s official entry for the 98th Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film. Homebound is out on 21 November on Netflix." The film is produced by Karan Johar, Somen Mishra, Apoorva Mehta, Vipin Agnihotri, and Adar Poonawalla under the banner of Dharma Productions.

What is Homebound all about?

Homebound portrays the story of two childhood friends from an impoverished village in India who aspire to break free from their hardships and discrimination by becoming police officers. The narrative explores their bond as it endures challenges from their aspirations, and eventually, a countrywide lockdown compels them to embark on a tough trip home together when one of them becomes unwell.

Neeraj Ghaywan and Karan Johar talks about the film

Talking about the same, Director Neeraj Ghaywan, added, “Inspired by a true story of friendship, Homebound explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance. After screening in competition at some of the world’s most prestigious festivals and being loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries. I am truly excited for this opportunity and deeply value my long-standing relationship with Netflix throughout my career.”

Adding onto that, Karan Johar, Producer, Dharma Productions, said, “Homebound is the kind of film that reminds us why stories matter - intimate, layered and guided with great care by Neeraj. As producers, supporting a film like this has been a privilege. Seeing the film reach Netflix allows it to connect with audiences far beyond its immediate world, and that journey is incredibly special for us at Dharma.”