'I Always Carry My Tiffin To Shoots. I Prefer Khichdi & Avoid Oily Food': Rohini Hattangadi| FPJ Exclusive

Rohini Hattangadi still lives her passion at 75. With a career spanning decades across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Gujarati films, as well as impactful work in television and theatre, her contribution to Indian entertainment is unmatched. She is the only Indian actor to have won a BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi in Gandhi (1982), and a National Award for Party (1984).

Rohini recently inaugurated Khyaal 50Above 50, a festival for senior citizens, which was held in Goregaon, Mumbai. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Journal, the actor reveals how she stays healthy and fit at the age of 75.

Rohini Hattangadi inaugurates Khyaal 50Above 50 | X/ @50aboveFifty

Speaking about how she maintains her health at the age of 75, Rohini Hattangadi shares that the foundation was laid during her early years.

She was active in sports throughout school and college, and that discipline continues to help her even today. However, she openly admits that her routine is not perfect. "I am a diabetic, so I have to be careful. With shooting schedules and other commitments, maintaining a regular exercise routine becomes difficult," she says.

"How many women, especially within Indian households, ignore their health because they feel no one else will take responsibility for the house?" she questions, stressing that this mindset needs to change. "Women over 50 must prioritise their health. If there is a problem, visit a doctor. Don't wait for things to worsen."

When asked about her association with the Khyaal '50 Above 50' initiative, Rohini says, "It is a much-needed, meaningful effort."

She points out that while the official retirement age may be 60, many people continue working well into their 70s. Once people retire, they often feel directionless and bored, which can lead to frustration and self-doubt. "You still feel capable, but the body doesn't support you the way it used to. That affects mental health too," she explains.

"According to me, senior citizens often spend most of their lives caring for their children, family, household responsibilities, without thinking about their own ageing. Events like Khyaal 50Above50 help them rediscover themselves. Winning isn't important; participation is. It boosts confidence and gives them a platform to use their skills."

Talking about her food habits, Rohini strongly advocates for home-cooked meals. She criticises the growing trend of ordering food out frequently. "People don't realise what goes into that food. How much oil? How much refined flour? All this harms the body," she says.

She suggests simple alternatives, such as lemon water instead of packaged drinks. She shares that even during her days on the local train, she observed women eating smartly, carrying homemade rotis and pairing them with simple snacks.

She continues this disciplined approach even today. "I always carry my tiffin to shoots. I prefer khichdi and avoid oily food. Eating with co-workers is a joy, but I still choose what is right for my body. If someone wants pizza despite knowing the consequences, then they should be prepared to face them," Rohini smiles.

The Khyaal Magazine was officially launched by Rohini at Khyaal 50Above 50 | File Image

Rohini mentions how young people often go to extremes, especially when it comes to exercise. "Working out is important, but doing it for hours just to look like John Abraham is unnecessary. Understand your body and train accordingly," she advises.

She adds that people overuse skincare products today and don't allow their skin to breathe. "You don't need makeup all the time, thoda skin ko saans lene do. Only use it when necessary. I dislike makeup myself, but I use it for work and even then, as minimally as possible.

"To remove it, I use coconut oil, not chemical products," she reveals. Through her reflections, Rohini offers a balanced and realistic approach to ageing, reminding everyone that physical and mental well-being require conscious effort, sensible choices, and self-awareness.