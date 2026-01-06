 'This Is The Air We Breathe In Andheri': Mumbai Resident Shares 'Dirty & Dusty' Photo Of Their Air Purifier, Slams City's Bad AQI
A Mumbai resident’s viral photo of a dust-clogged air purifier in Andheri has reignited concern over the city’s bad air quality, with AQI levels hitting 264. Residents voiced frustration online, blaming unchecked construction and infrastructure projects for the pollution. Despite brief relief last week, dust and smog continue to plague Mumbai, leaving many to question when clean air will return.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:47 PM IST
Image courtesy: Reddit (@r/mumbai)

Mumbai’s ongoing air quality crisis has taken a personal turn, as a resident from Andheri shared a shocking photo of their air purifier caked in dust and dirt. The image, posted on a Reddit forum dedicated to Mumbai, quickly went viral, sparking new outrage over the city’s deteriorating air. The user captioned the image, "This is the air we breathe in Andheri."

Check out the photo below:

'It’s sad that despite being a coastal city our air is this bad'

In their post, the resident explained, "For the past month I’ve not opened my room window. The air purifier is on 24/7 and this is how much dust it still gathered from the air. The AQI in the area is above 200 every day. It’s sad that despite being a coastal city, our air is this bad."

Netizens react

The post struck a chord with fellow Mumbaikars. “The audacity of the government to charge taxes on air purifiers!” one user fumed. Another added, “I lived next to a construction site for very long there were gusts of dust coming in my house. My lungs are fucked 🙏.” A third lamented, “Returned back to Mumbai yesterday, istg already suffering from throat irritation and headache.”

Mumbai's AQI today

The city’s AQI was recorded at 264 on January 5, 2026, firmly in the 'unhealthy' zone and highlighting the gravity of the problem.

Despite a brief winter-like morning, smog soon blanketed the city, reducing visibility and highlighting the ongoing issue. Experts say construction dust and fine particulate matter are the main culprits, worsened by Mumbai’s rapid infrastructure development, pushing pollution levels higher and making clean air a daily struggle for residents.

