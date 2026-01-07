Payal Gaming Recreates Viral Dance Trend With Mr Beast Alleged MMS Controversy; Fans Call It 'Crazy Collab Of 2026'

Payal Gaming set the internet abuzz on January 7 by teaming up with global YouTube star Mr Beast for a new video. The duo took on the viral 'Big Guy' dance trend, with Payal captioning her post, "Actual Big Guy 💵 @mrbeast." Mr Beast himself commented, "Thanks for coming by!"

Watch the dance video below:

Fans react amid alleged MMS row

Recently, Payal has faced online controversy after being falsely linked to an alleged MMS scandal, a rumour that led to unfounded trolling and character attacks. Despite the negativity, her collaboration with Mr Beast has been met with overwhelming positivity.

Fans flooded the comments with excitement, calling it the “crazy collab of 2026.” One user gushed, “Yassss go Payal 🔥❤️,” while another called it a “Collab Of The Year 🔥.” Others shared their delight at seeing their favourite creators together, with reactions like, “W surprise amazing Collab,” and “Only loveeee.”

What is Payal Gaming's alleged MMS controversy?

Over the past few months, Payal found herself allegedly pulled into an online storm after being falsely associated with a viral MMS allegedly showing an intimate encounter. The speculative linking of her name, without evidence, triggered waves of trolling, misinformation and character attacks across social platforms.

Addressing the situation head-on, Payal issued a detailed statement on December 17, clarifying that the woman in the clip was not her and condemning the misuse of her identity. She wrote, "I never expected to have to speak publicly about something so personal and distressing. Over the past few days, content has been circulated online that falsely associates my name and image with a video currently being shared on digital platforms. I want to state this clearly and without ambiguity: the individual depicted in that video is not me, and it has no connection to my life, my choices, or my identity."

Check out her statement below:

She further emphasised the psychological toll of such digital harassment, adding, "I have always believed in maintaining silence in the face of negativity. However, this situation demands clarity and a voice—not just for myself, but for the many women who are subjected to similar forms of online abuse and character attacks. This is not harmless content; it is deeply hurtful and dehumanising."

Payal also revealed that legal measures are underway to address the false claims and stop the circulation of defamatory content. She urged media houses and online creators not to repost or amplify the video in any form.

Despite the chaos, Payal expressed gratitude toward her supporters, acknowledging the warmth and solidarity she received during the ordeal.