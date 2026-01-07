 Dhurandhar Superstar Akshaye Khanna's Daily Routine At 50 Will Surprise You: 'I Never Eat Breakfast, Sleep 10-Hours A Day'
Dhurandhar star Akshaye Khanna revealed his surprisingly minimalist daily routine in an interview. The actor shared that he never eats breakfast, sticks to just two meals a day, enjoys a cup of tea in the evening and prioritises nearly 10 hours of sleep. Preferring simple, home-style food, Akshaye says his diet stays the same even when he isn’t shooting.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

Some stars rely on elaborate wellness routines, superfood meals and hour-by-hour diet plans. Akshaye Khanna, meanwhile, runs on something far more old-school. The Dhurandhar actor recently opened up about how he structures his days, and the clarity with which he lives might surprise you.

'I never eat breakfast'

In a candid conversation, Akshaye revealed that mornings for him don't begin with elaborate meals or early snacking. Instead, he skips the ritual entirely.

"For as long as I can remember, even today, I never eat breakfast. I go straight to lunch and then dinner, and even between lunch and dinner I don't eat anything at all, not even a sandwich or a biscuit," Akshaye stated in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

article-image

Bu, he won't miss his shaam ki chai. "In the evening, I just have a cup of tea; that's it," he adds, making it clear that grazing between meals simply doesn’t feature in his life.

Simple meals, consistent routine

Akshaye's food choices reflect the same grounded philosophy. No exotic diets, no complicated substitutions, just familiar, balanced plates. "For lunch, I mostly eat dal and rice with one vegetable and one chicken or fish or some non-veg dish," he says.

Dinner, too, stays predictable in the best way: "At night I usually eat roti with one vegetable and one chicken dish, and that's what I mostly eat."

article-image

And despite the discipline, Akshaye is refreshingly honest about indulgence. He lights up talking about favourites: "My favourite foods are lychee, bhindi and cake."

During shoots, his diet routine stays the same. "It's the same even when I am not shooting; there is no difference," he explains.

Last but definitely not least, sleep first, everything else later. While many struggle to get eight hours, Akshaye says rest is his greatest luxury and priority. "I sleep about 10 hours a day," he shares matter-of-factly.

In an industry built on extremes, Akshaye’s lifestyle clearly stands out precisely because it isn’t dramatic. Simple food, long sleep and consistency – that’s the real script behind his calm energy.

