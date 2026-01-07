Hrithik Roshan's Secret To Toned Physique At 51 Revealed: Actor Says 'Eat Lesser, But...'

Hrithik Roshan has once again proved that fitness isn't about extremes but about discipline, intention and a little creativity on the plate. The 51-year-old actor recently offered fans a glimpse of what really powers his sculpted physique, sharing a photo of his meal with his new mantra: "Eat lesser, love better. But make the plate look huge."

Here's what Hrithik Roshan eats to stay fit

What featured on his plate was more than just food; it was a masterclass in mindful eating. The star built his meal around lean protein soaked in a vibrant green sauce, then packed the rest of the plate with colour, showcasing charred brussels sprouts, sautéed zucchini, bell peppers, broccoli, carrots and more. In another shot, shredded beetroot made an appearance, along with a banana on the side.

Check it out below:

This is classic "volume eating", piling up high-fibre, low-calorie foods so portions feel generous while nutrition remains intact. Instead of processed carbs or greasy sides, vegetables become the main hero, meaning more vitamins, more fibre, and fewer unnecessary calories.

Fans react

Predictably, the internet had plenty to say. Some fans were inspired, admitting that his post nudged them back toward healthier habits after the holiday binge. Others had only one question in mind: is this preparation for Krrish 4?

"Krrish 4 physique loading,” one user joked. Another confessed the post was the motivation they needed to restart their diet, writing, "This genuinely motivated me to start my diet, especially after all the holiday overeating."

About Krrish 4

Krrish 4 remains one of the most anticipated films ahead. Not only is Hrithik expected to reprise his superhero avatar, but reports suggest he'll also step behind the camera for the first time as director. The project is expected to move into production in the coming years, with a big theatrical release planned, making the actor’s renewed focus on fitness feel even more purposeful.