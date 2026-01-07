Sydney Sweeney's Naked Photoshoot Breaks The Internet! Fans Say, 'Looking Like Marilyn Monroe'

Hollywood sensation Sydney Sweeney is clearly on a mission to turn every appearance into a headline-making moment, and she’s kicked off the year with perhaps her boldest move yet. The actress, who has previously sparked debate with everything from quirky brand collabs to fearless fashion campaigns, returned to the spotlight with a photoshoot that instantly sent social media into meltdown.

Sydney Sweeney's daring photoshoot

On January 7, Sydney revealed her latest editorial for W Magazine's "Volume One: The Best Performances" issue, and the visuals were nothing short of cinematic. The 28-year-old went nude for the shoot, embracing a luxuriant, old-Hollywood fantasy that blended glamour with unapologetic confidence.

Take a look at the photoshoot below:

Styled in a platinum blonde bob reminiscent of classic screen sirens, Sydney posed in golden body paint, her skin shimmering under soft studio lighting. A statement diamond choker added sparkle, while the hazy, vintage-inspired composition created the mood of a long-lost Hollywood portrait.

Set against a dark, motion-blur backdrop, the Euphoria fame became the luminous focal point that drew comparisons to Marilyn Monroe and fans couldn’t stop talking.

Fans react to bold photos

As soon as the pictures dropped, the internet went into a frenzy. One user wrote, "I swear you’re starting off the New Year looking like Marilyn Monroe resurrected." Another simply gasped, "Oh my goddess." Others chimed in with praise like, “1st photoshoot of the year and you already slay,” and, "breaking the internet once again!!"

Meanwhile, other users added, "21st-century goddess," "you're so perfect," and "Jaw is dropped."