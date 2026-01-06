Diljit Dosanjh Collabs With Colombian Singer J Balvin For 'Senorita'! Punjabi Munda Shares New Song Teaser On His Birthday

Birthdays usually come with cakes, candles, and party posts, but Diljit Dosanjh prefers bigger gestures. This year, instead of simply thanking fans, the Punjabi superstar revealed a global collaboration that instantly took over social media timelines. On his 42nd birthday, Diljit unveiled the teaser for his upcoming single, “Senorita”, featuring none other than Latin powerhouse J Balvin.

Watch the teaser below:

Inside Diljit Dosanjh X J Balvin's Senorita

Diljit dropped the teaser for his new song on Instagram, captioning it, "Birthday Surprise with The Pride of Colombia Big Brother @jbalvin 🇮🇳 X 🇨🇴 2026 🌍." Within minutes, the video racked up millions of views and countless comments.

The teaser bursts with vibrant energy featuring slick visuals, unmistakable confidence, and a taste of what's to come as Punjabi rhythms blend seamlessly with Latin beats. While the clip keeps a few surprises under wraps, it teases a global party anthem that's sure to dominate playlists and inspire dance trends.

The real buzz comes from the collaboration itself. Known for bringing Punjabi music to the world stage, Diljit's partnership with J Balvin on "Senorita" marks an exciting new chapter in cross-cultural music fusion.

Record-breaking artists

For Diljit, this is another milestone in a career that refuses to stay inside boundaries. From hits like "Do You Know," "Lover," and "Born to Shine," to acclaimed film performances in Udta Punjab, Good Newwz, Soorma and Amar Singh Chamkila, his work continues to push boundaries and break charts.

J Balvin, meanwhile, brings global star power to the mix. With millions of records sold, multiple Latin Grammys, Billboard honours, a festival headlining history, and recognition from Guinness World Records for shaping reggaeton's new wave, Balvin is not just a musician; he's a movement.