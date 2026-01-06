 Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry Long-Term Irish Girlfriend In Delhi On THIS Date
Former cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is reportedly set to marry long-time partner Sophie Shine in the Delhi-NCR region in the third week of February, as per reports. Sophie, an Irish professional based in Abu Dhabi, works as Second Vice President at Northern Trust and helps run the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. The couple reportedly met in Dubai, went public in 2025, and have been together ever since.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Shikhar Dhawan, as reports suggest the former India opener is set to marry his long-time girlfriend, Sophie Shine. The much-anticipated celebrations are expected to take place in the Delhi-NCR region next month, with the Hindustan Times reporting that the couple will tie the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in the third week of February.

Who is Sophie Shine?

Originally from Ireland and now based in Abu Dhabi, Sophie Shine holds a degree in Marketing and Management from the Limerick Institute of Technology. Professionally, she has built an impressive corporate career, working as a product consultant and serving as Second Vice President at Northern Trust Corporation since 2018.

Despite staying largely low-key, Sophie has built a significant Instagram presence, sharing glimpses of travel, work and life with Shikhar, and now has over 340K followers. She also leads the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, highlighting her role in the couple's philanthropic initiatives.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine's love story

Dhawan subtly hinted at his relationship status during the Times Now Summit in March 2025, where he said, "I will not take any name. But the most beautiful girl in the room is my girlfriend. Now you can figure it out."

Weeks later, on May 1, 2025, Sophie made it official on Instagram with a candid photo of the two and a simple caption: "My ❤️”, followed by a heart emoji.

In an Instagram clip, Shikhar shared how they met: "We met at a restaurant in Dubai, and it was a great feeling. Sophie was wearing camouflage trousers and a jacket. She was looking very beautiful."

Since then, Sophie has been spotted cheering for him at events like the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai alongside Shikhar, making it clear that their bond goes beyond social media.

If the reports are true, the upcoming wedding will mark the second marriage for Dhawan, who was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple parted ways in 2023, and Dhawan is a father to their son, Zoravar Dhawan.

