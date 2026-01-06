Wedding Bells For Shikhar Dhawan! Former Indian Cricketer Set To Marry Long-Time Girlfriend Sophie Shine; Check Location & Date

Image: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Former Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan is all set to embark on a new phase in his personal life as he prepares to marry his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Shine, early next year. According to HT City report, the wedding is planned for the third week of February 2026 in the Delhi-NCR region, with grand celebrations expected and prominent faces from both the cricketing world and Bollywood likely to attend.

Dhawan, known for his aggressive batting and charismatic personality on the field, has been in a relationship with Sophie Shine for several years. The couple first drew attention when they were seen together in the stands during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and since then their bond has become more visible to fans. Rumour has it that the two first met in Dubai a few years ago, where a friendship gradually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Sophie Shine, an Irish national, comes from a strong academic and professional background. She studied Marketing and Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology, and currently works in a senior role in Abu Dhabi. Beyond her corporate career, she is also involved in philanthropic activities as head of the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, which focuses on community and sports-related initiatives.

The upcoming wedding will mark the second marriage for Dhawan, who was previously married to Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple parted ways in 2023, and Dhawan is a father to their son, Zoravar Dhawan.

