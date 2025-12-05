'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights Up Social Media

Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a warm and affectionate birthday message for Shikhar Dhawan. Chahal posted a series of pictures featuring the duo’s best moments together over the years, from fun behind-the-scenes snapshots to memorable on-field camaraderie, reflecting the deep bond they share.

Along with the photos, Chahal wrote a message that fans instantly connected with: “Happy Birthday Shikhar bhaiya. Ek reel aur ho jaaye fir… Thanks for all the laughs, the fight, and the never-give-up attitude that inspires generations. #Bigbrother.” The caption perfectly captured their dynamic, playful, affectionate, and built on mutual respect.

Chahal’s birthday tribute wasn’t just a greeting, it was a celebration of brotherhood, memories, and the spirit of Indian cricket that continues to bring players and fans closer together.

'Bhaiya Aap 100 Centuries...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Post Celebrating Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century Delights Fans During IND Vs SA Match

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought humor and camaraderie to the fore on social media following Virat Kohli’s brilliant century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Taking to X, Chahal hilariously wrote, “Bus mujhse 52 century's jayda waiting kab Virat Kohli bhaiya aap 100 century's jayda honge mujhse”, poking fun at the milestone and his own comparatively modest record.

The post came moments after Kohli reached his 52nd ODI century, an innings that was pivotal in India posting a formidable total of 349/8. Chahal’s playful message resonated with fans, highlighting the affectionate and humorous relationship between teammates in the Indian cricket setup. Social media users quickly shared and reacted to Chahal’s comment, praising both his wit and the lighthearted way he acknowledged Kohli’s milestone.

Chahal, known for his cheeky and engaging social media presence, used the post not only to celebrate Kohli’s achievement but also to inject some humor into the excitement surrounding the match. His words reflected the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists within the team, even as players continue to chase personal milestones alongside collective success.