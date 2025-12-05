 'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights Up Social Media
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights Up Social Media

'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights Up Social Media

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wished Shikhar Dhawan a heartfelt birthday by posting nostalgic photos capturing their fun moments and strong camaraderie. His message read, "Happy Birthday Shikhar bhaiya. Ek reel aur ho jaaye fir. Thanks for all the laughs, the fight, and the never-give-up attitude that inspires generations." The tribute showcased their affectionate, humorous, and respectful bond.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:39 PM IST
article-image
Image: Yuzvendra Chahal/Instagram

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a warm and affectionate birthday message for Shikhar Dhawan. Chahal posted a series of pictures featuring the duo’s best moments together over the years, from fun behind-the-scenes snapshots to memorable on-field camaraderie, reflecting the deep bond they share.

Along with the photos, Chahal wrote a message that fans instantly connected with: “Happy Birthday Shikhar bhaiya. Ek reel aur ho jaaye fir… Thanks for all the laughs, the fight, and the never-give-up attitude that inspires generations. #Bigbrother.” The caption perfectly captured their dynamic, playful, affectionate, and built on mutual respect.

Read Also
'Bank Balance Jyaada Lag Raha..': Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Dig At Ex-Wife Dhanashree Again In Viral...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 19: Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Chahar Gets Support From Indian Cricketers; Yuzvendra...
article-image

Chahal’s birthday tribute wasn’t just a greeting, it was a celebration of brotherhood, memories, and the spirit of Indian cricket that continues to bring players and fans closer together.

'Bhaiya Aap 100 Centuries...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Post Celebrating Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century Delights Fans During IND Vs SA Match

FPJ Shorts
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Gram In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Gram In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought humor and camaraderie to the fore on social media following Virat Kohli’s brilliant century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Taking to X, Chahal hilariously wrote, “Bus mujhse 52 century's jayda waiting kab Virat Kohli bhaiya aap 100 century's jayda honge mujhse”, poking fun at the milestone and his own comparatively modest record.

The post came moments after Kohli reached his 52nd ODI century, an innings that was pivotal in India posting a formidable total of 349/8. Chahal’s playful message resonated with fans, highlighting the affectionate and humorous relationship between teammates in the Indian cricket setup. Social media users quickly shared and reacted to Chahal’s comment, praising both his wit and the lighthearted way he acknowledged Kohli’s milestone.

Chahal, known for his cheeky and engaging social media presence, used the post not only to celebrate Kohli’s achievement but also to inject some humor into the excitement surrounding the match. His words reflected the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists within the team, even as players continue to chase personal milestones alongside collective success.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights...

'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights...

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test

VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test