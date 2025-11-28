 'Bank Balance Jyaada Lag Raha..': Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Dig At Ex-Wife Dhanashree Again In Viral Instagram LIVE Session
Yuzvendra Chahal joined Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh on an Instagram live session late on Thursday night. Chahal suggested Arshdeep Singh to get married during the wedding season suggesting he had 'enough money' in his bank account now. The Punjab Kings star's comments come after his split with Dhanashree Verma and their alimony arrangement.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
article-image

Yuzvendra Chahal has once again created a social media storm with his comments on ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal joined Punjab Kings teammate Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi in a late night Instagram live session on Thursday.

The trio were discussing weddings with Ravi Bishnoi claiming he attended a few of his friends' weddings recently. Chahal poked fun at Arshdeep Singh, suggesting the left-arm pacer to get married soon. When quizzed about it, the veteran leg-spinner cheekily hit back, "Bank Balance Jyaada Lag Raha (Your Bank Balance Seems Too Much)."

Chahal's comments come after his first marriage ended in divorce. The former RCB talisman married Dhanashree Verma in 2020 but the couple separated ways in 2022 with a divorce finalised earlier this year. As per reports, the India international paid over Rs 4.75 crore in alimony payments. Even during the final hearing, Chahal sported a 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt taking a dig at the YouTuber.

Chahal and Arshdeep Singh are teammates at Punjab Kings after the franchise shelled more than 18 crore each on both bowlers. Singh overtook Chahal's record as India's leading wicket taker in T20is. The leggie however remains the leading wicket taker in IPL history, being the only bowler with 200+ scalps to his name.

