 'Dal Ki Chaat Lessons..': Sir David Beckham Receives Traditional Welcome In Mumbai, Plays Football With Kids; VIDEO
Manchester United and England legend David Beckham received a pompous traditional welcome in Mumbai. The former England captain shared a video of him being felicitated with a garland and revealed taking some lessons to prepare 'Dal Ki Chaat'. Beckham is in India for an UNICEF event and played football with several young kids in a viral video

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Image Credit: Instagram/David Beckham

David Beckham received a traditional Indian welcome in Mumbai. The former England captain was garlanded and offered an aarti with a tika on his forehead. Beckham while touched by the kindness, also picked up a few useful recipes for his kitchen.

"So touched by everyone’s kindness… Thank you for my traditional welcome and Dal Ki Chaat lessons, Making some beautiful memories in Mumbai," he wrote on Instagram.

Former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham met children and young people during a visit to India this week, and called for equal opportunities, inclusion and empowerment for every child, as per a release from UNICEF.

Beckham, who owns Inter Miami FC in the MLS, also played a friendly football match with children from under-served communities trained and empowered by NGO -Oscar Foundation in football and life skills at the Cooperage Football Grounds in Mumbai.

'Cheated In Love': UK-Return Software Engineer In Telangana Takes His Life After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else
'Cheated In Love': UK-Return Software Engineer In Telangana Takes His Life After Girlfriend Marries Someone Else
Gold & Silver Prices Skyrocket, Buoyed By Firm Global Trends & Budding US Federal Rate Cut Expectations Among Investors
Gold & Silver Prices Skyrocket, Buoyed By Firm Global Trends & Budding US Federal Rate Cut Expectations Among Investors
Apollo Pharmacy Plans To Open Two New Stores Every Day, Transforming Customer Base To 10 Crore Within Next Five Years
Apollo Pharmacy Plans To Open Two New Stores Every Day, Transforming Customer Base To 10 Crore Within Next Five Years
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4 & 5 To Attend Annual Summit

He listened to their lived experiences and stories, how the young children are breaking barriers, and making progress toward reaching their aspirations.

"I am humbled by the drive, resilience and passion of the children and young people I met today who are fighting for change at an early age and having a say in their future. They are truly inspirational and have conquered many challenges to be where they are today. Their journey is an important reminder that we must continue investing in children and young people," Beckham said.

It is Beckham's second visit to India. The former Real Madrid star was in Vishakhapatnam earlier this year, visiting schools as part of the UNICEF drive. The ex England skipper is a goodwill ambassador for the organisation and interacted with students with football and also spent time in classrooms and libraries.

