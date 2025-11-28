 IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report

Rajasthan Royals are reportedly eyeing new owners as per reports. The 2008 champions recently completed a trade deal for Sanju Samson with CSK, but are looking for a change in ownership. Royals are the second franchise to be on the chopping block, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru also seeking fresh investment.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Royals. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals could be a another franchise looking at new ownership ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The 2008 Champions could follow suit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are also in talks to sell the franchise.

Rumours regarding Rajasthan have cropped up after a viral X post by Harsh Goenka. Harsh is the brother of Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants. Before the Lucknow franchise, RPSG owned the Pune franchise for two years. is owned by the Royals Sports Group (Emerging Media Sporting Holdings Limited), which holds a 65% stake. Key minority stakeholders include Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read more on News18

FPJ Shorts
'Dal Ki Chaat Lessons..': Sir David Beckham Receives Traditional Welcome Lands In Mumbai, Plays Football With Kids; VIDEO
'Dal Ki Chaat Lessons..': Sir David Beckham Receives Traditional Welcome Lands In Mumbai, Plays Football With Kids; VIDEO
Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action
Galgotias University Faces Allegations Of Dumping Dogs In Jungle; Activist Demands Action
Jaipur Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall On Friday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Jaipur Weather: City To Experience Light To Moderate Rainfall On Friday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur Declared Tax-Free In Delhi, Actor Thanks CM Rekha Gupta: 'Her Gesture Will Help This Story Of Courage...'
Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur Declared Tax-Free In Delhi, Actor Thanks CM Rekha Gupta: 'Her Gesture Will Help This Story Of Courage...'

https://www.news18.com/cricket/after-rcb-rajasthan-royals-up-for-sale-ahead-of-ipl-2026-report-ws-l-9736210.html?utm_source=copy_share&utm_medium=clipboard&utm_campaign=clipnshare

It would mark quite a dramatic turnaround for the franchise. Royals recently parted ways with longtime captain Sanju Samson, heading into a new direction. Ravindra Jadeja was bought back in a cut price deal, alongside Sam Curran, with a complete overhaul in backroom staff as well.

Royals are currently owned by the Royals Sports Group (Emerging Media Sporting Holdings Limited), which holds a 65% stake. Key minority stakeholders include Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners. RedBird Capital Partners have invested in Fenway Sports Group and part owners of English Premier League giants Liverpool FC. Legendary Italian club AC Milan and Ligue 1 club FC Toulouse are also their major football investments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Dal Ki Chaat Lessons..': Sir David Beckham Receives Traditional Welcome Lands In Mumbai, Plays...

'Dal Ki Chaat Lessons..': Sir David Beckham Receives Traditional Welcome Lands In Mumbai, Plays...

'You Have Made Your Mark': PM Modi Praises Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team For Historic World Cup...

'You Have Made Your Mark': PM Modi Praises Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team For Historic World Cup...

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson...

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson...

Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check...

Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check...

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli After Former Captain Hosts Indian Team In Ranchi Before IND Vs SA...

VIDEO: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli After Former Captain Hosts Indian Team In Ranchi Before IND Vs SA...