IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals For Sale? After RCB, 2008 Champions Eye New Owners Post Sanju Samson Trade; Report

Rajasthan Royals. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Rajasthan Royals could be a another franchise looking at new ownership ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The 2008 Champions could follow suit of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who are also in talks to sell the franchise.

Rumours regarding Rajasthan have cropped up after a viral X post by Harsh Goenka. Harsh is the brother of Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow Super Giants. Before the Lucknow franchise, RPSG owned the Pune franchise for two years.

It would mark quite a dramatic turnaround for the franchise. Royals recently parted ways with longtime captain Sanju Samson, heading into a new direction. Ravindra Jadeja was bought back in a cut price deal, alongside Sam Curran, with a complete overhaul in backroom staff as well.

Royals are currently owned by the Royals Sports Group (Emerging Media Sporting Holdings Limited), which holds a 65% stake. Key minority stakeholders include Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners. RedBird Capital Partners have invested in Fenway Sports Group and part owners of English Premier League giants Liverpool FC. Legendary Italian club AC Milan and Ligue 1 club FC Toulouse are also their major football investments.