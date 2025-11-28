GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi Confirms Hyderabad Stop Before Mumbai Visit - Check Dates

Football legend Lionel Messi has officially confirmed that Hyderabad has been added to his India tour next month. The Telangana capital was touted as one of the venues since a log time, but Messi confirmed the same with an Instagram post on Thursday midnight. the list of cities he will visit during his much-anticipated GOAT Tour. Alongside Hyderabad, the Argentine World Cup winner will also visit Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.



Messi took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming tour. "Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks' time!!! I'm happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi. See you soon India!" he said.



The football legend is set to grace the city of Hyderabad on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India. After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day. Earlier, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy made the official announcement after unveiling a new poster of Messi’s visit.

Earlier, Ahmedabad was touted as one of the cities on Messi's India tour. Kerala was another pit stop given the Argentine team were scheduled to play a friendly in Kochi. Both those events were cancelled, with Hyderabad offering an alternate pitstop.

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states. The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as one of the official host cities for the GOAT Tour of India 2025, featuring the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

Tickets for the Hyderabad leg will go live on Friday, November 28 on District at 12:00 PM. Messi will play a 7v7 exhibition match with young scouted talents, and taking on thrilling penalty shootouts alongside a musical concert celebrating him.