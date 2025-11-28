MSSA: Methibai, Universal In U-16 Boys 4th Division Semifinals

Representative Image |

Methibai D.G. Foundation (Kandivali) advanced to U-16 Boys 4th Division semifinals with a comfortable 2–0 win over Bombay International (Babulnath) in the quarterfinals of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the Goans ground on Thursday. Methibai were powered by goals from Rudransh Sharma and Shaurya Ratra. Universal (Dahisar) followed with a gritty 1–0 triumph over Shindewadi Public (Dahisar), with Purnesh Sonar scoring the winner in quarterfinal match.



At the MSSA Ground, the U-12 Boys 4th Division saw tightly contested matches throughout the morning. Kanakia International (Ghatkopar) and Creasmonde World (Andheri) opened the day with a balanced 1-1 draw, featuring goals from Samar Obhan and Bhavya Patel. IES Orion (Dadar) then secured a narrow 1-0 win over HVB Academy (Marine Lines), courtesy of a composed finish from Atharva Nayak. St. Stanislaus International (Bandra) and Pawar Public (Bhandup) played out a goalless 0-0 draw, followed by another evenly matched encounter between Ryan Christian (Borivali) and City International (Oshiwara), which ended 1-1 with goals from Yamal Patel and Uthmanv Shaikh.



DSB International School (Lower Parel) delivered one of the strongest performances of the day with a 2-0 victory over Orchid International (Masjid Bunder), thanks to goals from Krishnaraj Agarwal and Krishiv Tantai. The final match at MSSA Ground produced an entertaining 2-2 draw between Beacon High (Khar) and The BJPC Institute (Charni Road), with both teams showcasing attacking flair through goals from Zeeshan Mansuri and Siddhant Rangwani for Beacon, and Hamza Khan and Rachit Donji for BJPC.



In the U-14 Girls 2nd Division, Pawar Public School (Bhandup) registered a confident 2–0 win over Witty International (Malad), with Shanaya Kadam and Sanvi Bhalekar on target. Universal (Dahisar) edged Lakshadham (Goregaon) 1–0 through a decisive goal by Aarohi Khator. Cathedral & John Connon ‘B’ (Fort) wrapped up the day with a hard-earned 1–0 win against St. Lawrence (Borivali), courtesy of a composed finish from Sophia Lawyer.



Brief Scores

U-12 Boys 4th Division (Venue: MSSA Ground)



Kanakia Int. (Ghatkopar) 1 (S. Obhan) drew with Creasmonde World (Andheri) 1 (B. Patel)

IES Orion (Dadar) 1 (A. Nayak) bt HVB Academy (Marine Lines) 0

St. Stanislaus Int. (Bandra) 0 drew with Pawar Public (Bhandup) 0

Ryan Christian (Borivali) 1 (Y. Patel) drew with City Int. (Oshiwara) 1 (U. Shaikh)

DSB Int. School (Lower Parel) 2 (K. Agarwal, K. Tantai) bt Orchid Int. (Masjid Bunder) 0

Beacon High (Khar) 2 (Z. Mansuri, S. Rangwani) drew with BJPC Inst. (Charni Road) 2 (H. Khan, R. Donji)



U-16 Boys 4th Division – Quarterfinals (Venue: GOANS)



Methibai D.G. Foundation (Kandivali) 2 (R. Sharma, S. Ratra) bt Bombay Int. (Babulnath) 0

Universal (Dahisar) 1 (P. Sonar) bt Shindewadi Public (Dahisar) 0



U-14 Girls 2nd Division (Venue: GOANS)



Pawar Public (Bhandup) 2 (S. Kadam, S. Bhalekar) bt Witty Int. (Malad) 0

Universal (Dahisar) 1 (A. Khator) bt Lakshadham (Goregaon) 0

Cathedral & John C. ‘B’ (Fort) 1 (S. Lawyer) bt St. Lawrence (Borivali) 0