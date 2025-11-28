WPL Auction 2026: Top 5 Most Expensive Players Bought In Auction Ft Deepti Sharma

The first ever mega auction in the Women's Premier League lived up to expectation on Thursday. The 5 franchises spent a combined Rs 40.8 Crore. The WPL Auction saw some obvious big money signings, some surprising moves and a few eyebrow raising unsold players.

Here's a look at the top 5 most expensive players sold in the WPL Auction 2026 in New Delhi:

1. Deepti Sharma, Rs 3.2 crore to UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma was perhaps the most surprising release when teams announced their retention list. The UP Warriorz released her into the auction pool, but given their budget they were likely to be leading contenders for the star all-rounder. Sharma won the player of the tournament in India's Women's World Cup success and only Delhi Capitals bid at her base price at 50L. Warriorz were quick to use their RTM, only for Delhi to bump up the price to 3.2 crore. UP did not hesitate to make her the joint second most expensive players in WPL history, only behind Smriti Mandhana.

2. Amelia Kerr, Rs 3 crore to Mumbai Indians

Amelia Kerr won the purple cap in WPL 2025 as Mumbai Indians won the tournament for the second time in three seasons. A middle order batter who can contribute with her leg spin, Kerr is proven performer in the WPL and on the international circuit. Mumbai Indians were keen to retain much of their core and went heavy for the Kiwi all rounder having no RTMs left. UP Warriorz pushed hard given their budget but eventually relented at the 3 crore mark. Kerr was the most expensive foreign player bought at the WPL Auction 2026, and only the second to breach the 3 crore mark.

3. Shikha Pandey, 2.4 crore to UP Warriorz

Shikha Pandey last featured for India in 2023 but had a big payday in the WPL Auction. Pandey was instrumental in helping Delhi Capitals reach the final in all three seasons of the tournament so far. The veteran pacer was in demand by both UP Warriorz and RCB, with both teams searching an Indian spearhead for their attack. UP eventually won the race, re-uniting her with Meg Lanning.

4. Sophie Devine, 2 crore to Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants entered the auction with the second highest purse, only behind UP Warriorz. Giants started aggressively picking Sophie Devine from the marquee set. The legendary Kisi all-rounder offers then a solid top order base with medium pace bowling. In Beth Money and Devine, Gujarat now have one of the most formidable opening pairs on paper in WPL.

5. Meg Lanning, 1.9 crore to UP Warriorz

Australia's legendary skipper Meg Lanning will be part of UP Warriorz complete overhaul this season. Lanning led Delhi Capitals to three straight WPL finals, losing on all three occasions. Capitals tried to bring her back despite their limited budget but eventually lost out to UP Warriorz who made all the waves in the first ever mega auction.