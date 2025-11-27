 WPL Auction 2026: SHOCKING! Out Of Favour For India, Shikha Pandey Bags Whopping ₹2.4 Crore In, 4 Times Renuka Thakur's Price
Shikha Pandey last played for India in 2023 but has commanded one of the biggest fees in the WPL Auction 2026. The 36-year-old has been one of the consistent performers in the tournament and was sold for 12 times her base price of ₹20 lakh. In fact, Pandey fetched 4 times more than what World Cup winner Renuka Singh Thakur got in her move to Gujarat Giants.

A veteran India international, Shikha has played 55 ODIs and 62 T20Is for the Women in Blue. She was part of the 2017 and the 2020 World Cup squads that lost in the final. The veteran has also had stints in the WBBL and Women's CPL.

In the WPL, Pandey has spent all three seasons with the Delhi Capitals. She has picked up 30 wickets in 27 games, helping them make 3 straight finals. Shikha offers a handy option lower down the order with the bat, averaging 23.25 and striking at 114.81.

