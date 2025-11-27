 WPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Sign Laura Wolvaardt For ₹1.1 Crore
It is the first mega auction in Women's Premier League and a major shake up in squads. All 5 franchises have announced their retentions with MI and Delhi opting for 5, while Up Warriorz opting for a clean slate with just 1. More than 277 players will go under the hammer including India's World Cup winners like Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
The WPL 2026 Auction is set to get underway in couple of hours with all 5 franchises aiming to build their squads. With Indian players fresh off their 2025 Women’s World Cup victory, teams are expected to compete fiercely to sign the players in the auction pool. It is the first ever mega auction in the tournament since its launched in 2022.

A total of 277 players, including 194 Indians (52 capped and 142 uncapped), will be vying for 73 available slots - 50 of which will be reserved for local talent.

83 overseas players (66 capped and 17 uncapped) have put their names up for the auction with only 23 slots available to teams for signing foreign talents.

19 players have registered in the highest base price bracket of ₹50 lakh, 11 players have registered in the bracket of ₹40 lakh while 88 players are in the bracket of ₹30 lakh.

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad
WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Delhi Capitals Full Squad

Here are the look at full WPL 2026 squads:

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Bunt (₹3.5 Crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (₹ 2.5 Crore), Hayley Matthews (₹1.75 Crore), and G Kamalini (₹50 Lakhs) Amelie Kerr (₹3 Crore)

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland (₹2.2 Crore), Marizanne Kapp (₹2.2 Crore), Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 Crore), Shafali Verma (₹2.2 Crore), Niki Prasad (₹50 Lakhs) Laura Wolvaardt (₹1.1 Crore)

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat (₹50 Lakhs), Deepti Sharma (₹ 3.2 Crore) Sophie Ecclestone (₹85 lakhs) Meg Lanning (₹1.9 crore)

Gujarat Giants: Ash Gardner (₹3.5 Crore), Beth Mooney (₹2.5 Crore) Sophie Devine (₹2 Crore) Renuka Singh (₹60 Lakhs )

RCB Women: Smriti Mandhana (₹.3.5 Crore), Richa Ghosh (₹2.4 Crore), Ellyse Perry (₹2 Crore). Shreyanka Patil (₹60 Lakhs)

To be updated as per WPL 2026 Auction.

