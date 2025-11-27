 WPL 2026 Auction: Check Full UP Warriorz Squad
UP Warriorz have opted for a clean slate heading into WPL 2026 Auction. The franchise have only retained Shweta Sehrawat, releasing the likes of Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy and Sophie Ecclestone. Warriorz have the highest budget at the auction table by distance and will aim to turn the tide around under new head coach Abhishek Nayar.

Sreehari Menon
Updated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
UP Warriorz have opted for a clean slate heading into the first ever Mega Auction of the Women's Premier League. The first WPL cycle hasn't been kind to the UP franchise who have struggled for consistency. The Warriorz have revamped their coaching staff, bringing in KKR and former India batting coach Abhishek Nayar.

The franchise have opted for a sole retention in young Shweta Sehrawat. Despite having the likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy and Deepti Sharma on their roster, Nayar has opted for a full scale revamp of the squad. As a result UP have 5 RTMs in the auction, which could prove to be a game changer.

They also have the highest budget, heading into the WPL 2026 Auction with a whopping Rs 14.5 crore. For context, they have 5 crore more than Gujarat Giants who have the second most purse amount left. How UP make most of their purse remains to be seen as the WPL auction progresses.

One of the major drawbacks for them in the first WPL cycle was their lack of dependable Indian performers. Barring Deepti, none of their Indian options delivered in tandem to guide them to a final. The likes of Fulmali and Kranti Goud did impress for a bit, but enough for UPW to spend crores retaining them.

UP Warriorz Retained Players

Shweta Sehrawat (Rs 50 lakh)

UP Warriorz Auction Buys

To be updated during WPL Auction 2026

