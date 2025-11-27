 Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage: Portuguese Superstar Chooses Special Venue To Tie Knot With Georgina Rodriguez; Check Details
Ronaldo and Georgina’s relationship began in 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Spain, during Ronaldo’s tenure with Real Madrid. Since then, they have built a family together

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to marry his long-time partner, Georgina Rodriguez, shortly after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The couple, who confirmed their engagement in August following nine years together, have stirred great excitement among fans awaiting details of their wedding plans. According to Jornal da Madeira, their wedding ceremony will be held in Ronaldo’s beloved hometown of Madeira, Portugal.

Venue for Ronaldo’s wedding with Georgina

As per the report, the historic Funchal Cathedral, the oldest church on the island dating back to 1514, will host the ceremony. The cathedral is located 2 miles away from the hospital where he was born. The celebrations will continue with a reception at a luxurious hotel nearby. Madeira holds deep significance for Ronaldo its airport is named after him, and the island hosts a museum dedicated to his illustrious career. Close by is Nacional da Madeira, the youth club where Ronaldo began his football journey before moving to Sporting Lisbon at age twelve.

Ronaldo-Georgina relationship

Ronaldo and Georgina’s relationship began in 2016 when they met at a Gucci store in Spain, during Ronaldo’s tenure with Real Madrid. Since then, they have built a family together, including their two children seven-year-old Alana Martina and three-year-old Bella Esmeralda. Ronaldo is also father to triplets Cristiano Jr., 15, and eight-year-old twins Mateo and Eva Mari, who were born via surrogacy.

Georgina Rodriguez was proposed by Ronaldo in August 2025. Earlier, speculations were rife about the duo being engaged. However, on August 11, 2025, Georgina confirmed the same with a glimpse of her massive engagement ring.

What's next for Ronaldo?

While Ronaldo focuses on the upcoming challenges of club and international football, Georgina has flourished in her own right. She has become a well-known social media personality, successful model, and entrepreneur.

