 IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj stepped forward to address the crowd, urging them to stop and urging calm. When the heckling persisted, Siraj and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak approached the boundary, appealing directly to the vocal supporters to cease their behaviour.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Tensions flared at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati following India’s heavy 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test, culminating in the arrest of a fan for disruptive behavior. As the match concluded and players prepared for the post-match presentation, a section of fans erupted with chants targeting India’s head coach, shouting “Gambhir, haye haye” and “Gambhir go back.” The chants continued despite no reaction from Gambhir, drawing the attention of the players.

Fan gets arrested

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj stepped forward to address the crowd, urging them to stop and urging calm. When the heckling persisted, Siraj and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak approached the boundary, appealing directly to the vocal supporters to cease their behaviour.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the unrest prompted the BCCI team managers to file an official complaint. Police officers present at the venue swiftly identified one individual involved in the chanting and took the person into custody directly from the stands.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video
IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video
Stranger Things 5: Terminator Actor Linda Hamilton Plays A Mysterious Military Scientist In Netflix's Show; Know More About Her Role In Hawkins
Stranger Things 5: Terminator Actor Linda Hamilton Plays A Mysterious Military Scientist In Netflix's Show; Know More About Her Role In Hawkins
'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families
'Gareeb Beta To Maa-Baap Ko Bhi Achha Nahi Lagta': Viral Instagram Video Sparks Debate On Men’s Mental Health, Conditional Love Within Families
Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest
Manipur Police Nab 3 KCP Cadres For Facebook Video Threatening Blasts At Sangai Fest

Indian test cricket at all time low

The defeat on Wednesday was India’s fifth home Test loss in their last seven matches, a first in 66 years, and marked just the third time in history that India has lost back-to-back Test series at home, following a similar whitewash by New Zealand last year under Gambhir’s leadership.  Many fans believe Gambhir’s coaching tenure has coincided with poor selection calls, erratic team combinations and an over-reliance on all-rounders at the expense of specialist batsmen,

Following the loss, captain Shubman Gill did not offer excuses. Instead, he appealed for calm, unity, and resilience. Taking to X he posted a message stating, "Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger"

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy...

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out the Mumbai Indians Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out the Mumbai Indians Full Squad

WPL 2026 Auction: Retained Players, Registered Players, Auction Purse, RTM- All You Need To Know

WPL 2026 Auction: Retained Players, Registered Players, Auction Purse, RTM- All You Need To Know

WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Should Target Ft. Kiran Navgire

WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Royal Challengers Bengaluru Should Target Ft. Kiran Navgire

WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud

WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud