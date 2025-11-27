IND vs SA 2nd Test: Fan Arrested For ‘Gautam Gambhir Hay Hay’ Chant After India Suffers Heavy Defeat In Guwahati; Video

Image: X

Tensions flared at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati following India’s heavy 408-run defeat to South Africa in the second Test, culminating in the arrest of a fan for disruptive behavior. As the match concluded and players prepared for the post-match presentation, a section of fans erupted with chants targeting India’s head coach, shouting “Gambhir, haye haye” and “Gambhir go back.” The chants continued despite no reaction from Gambhir, drawing the attention of the players.

Fan gets arrested

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj stepped forward to address the crowd, urging them to stop and urging calm. When the heckling persisted, Siraj and assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak approached the boundary, appealing directly to the vocal supporters to cease their behaviour.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the unrest prompted the BCCI team managers to file an official complaint. Police officers present at the venue swiftly identified one individual involved in the chanting and took the person into custody directly from the stands.

Indian test cricket at all time low

The defeat on Wednesday was India’s fifth home Test loss in their last seven matches, a first in 66 years, and marked just the third time in history that India has lost back-to-back Test series at home, following a similar whitewash by New Zealand last year under Gambhir’s leadership. Many fans believe Gambhir’s coaching tenure has coincided with poor selection calls, erratic team combinations and an over-reliance on all-rounders at the expense of specialist batsmen,

Following the loss, captain Shubman Gill did not offer excuses. Instead, he appealed for calm, unity, and resilience. Taking to X he posted a message stating, "Calm seas don’t teach you how to steer, it’s the storm that forges steady hands. We’ll continue to believe in each other, fight for each other, and move forward - rising stronger"