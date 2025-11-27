 WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Royal Challengers Bengaluru Full Squad
As the Women’s Premier League expands and evolves, Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s blend of stability and opportunity places them among the teams to watch, not just for their headline names, but for their ability to build a balanced, competitive squad.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have officially confirmed a strong core squad as they head into the 2026 WPL mega-auction, signalling their intent to build on past performances and aim for championship glory once again.

Coming out of the retention window, RCB retained four key players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil. With these retentions, they enter the auction with a purse balance of ₹ 6.15 crore and retain one Right-to-Match (RTM) card for potential strategic buys.

Smriti Mandhana remains the crown jewel for the franchise. Her retention reflects RCB’s commitment to anchoring their batting around her proven talent and leadership. Ellyse Perry adds overseas experience and all-round balance, while Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil bring depth and flexibility to the batting and bowling units.

But the work is not over. With about ₹ 6.15 crore left in their purse and one RTM card in hand, RCB now face critical decisions at the upcoming auction. They will need to strengthen the squad, especially focusing on bowling depth and balance between domestic and overseas talents ahead of the 2026 season.

Retained players
Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil.

Signed players
Details to be updated once the auction starts.

