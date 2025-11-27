 WPL 2026 Auction: Check Out the Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
Image: WPL/X

Mumbai Indians entered the upcoming WPL Auction with ₹5.75 crore remaining in their purse. With a maximum squad limit of 18 players, the franchise haS the chance to bring in 13 more cricketers (4 overseas and 9 Indian players). The BCCI has set the overall auction purse at ₹15 crore and established specific price brackets for retained players ₹3.5 crore for Player 1, ₹2.5 crore for Player 2, ₹1.75 crore for Player 3, and ₹1 crore for Player 4. For teams choosing a fifth retention, the player’s value is fixed at ₹50 lakh.

Retained players
Nat-Sciver Brunt (₹3.5 Cr), Harmanpreet Kaur (₹2.5 Cr), Hayley Matthews (₹1.75 Cr), Amanjot Kaur (₹1 Cr), G Kamalini (₹50 lakh).

Signed players
