WPL 2026 Auction: Retained Players, Registered Players, Auction Purse, RTM- All You Need To Know

Image: WPL /X

The 2026 WPL mega auction is just two days away, giving all franchises a chance to revamp their squads ahead of the new season. With Indian players fresh off their 2025 Women’s World Cup victory, teams are expected to compete fiercely to sign the players in the auction pool.

From the initial ₹12 crore purse introduced in the league’s inaugural 2023 auction, the budget has now increased to ₹15 crore per team. While most franchises have already confirmed their list of retained players, UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals head into the auction with the largest remaining balance and a clear focus on rebuilding. Here’s everything you need to know about the much-anticipated event.

WPL 2026 Full List Of Retained Players

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Bunt (₹3.5 Crore), Harmanpreet Kaur (₹ 2.5 Crore), Hayley Matthews (₹1.75 Crore), and G Kamalini (₹50 Lakhs)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (₹.3.5 Crore), Richa Ghosh (₹2.4 Crore), Ellyse Perry (₹2 Crore). Shreyanka Patil (₹60 Lakhs)

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland (₹2.2 Crore), Marizanne Kapp (₹2.2 Crore), Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 Crore), Shafali Verma (₹2.2 Crore), Niki Prasad (₹50 Lakhs)

Gujarat Giants: Ash Gardner (₹3.5 Crore), Beth Mooney (₹2.5 Crore)

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat (₹50 Lakhs)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Total purse of teams during WPL 2026 Mega auction

Team-Mumbai Indians

Purse Spent-₹10.25 Crore

Purse Remaining-₹5.75 Crore

RTMs Left-0

Slots Left-13

Team-Delhi Capitals

Purse Spent-₹10.30 Crore

Purse Remaining-₹5.75 Crore

RTMs Left-0

Slots Left-13

Team-Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Purse Spent-₹9.85 Crore

Purse Remaining-₹6.15 Crore

RTMs Left-1

Slots Left-14

Team-Gujarat Giants

Purse Spent- ₹6 Crore

Purse Remaining-₹9 Crore

RTMs Left-3

Slots Left-16

Team-UP Warriorz

Purse Spent-₹0.5 Crore

Purse Remaining-₹14.5 Crore

RTMs Left-4

Slots Left-17

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How Many players have registered for the WPL 2026 Mega Auction?

A total of 277 players, including 194 Indians (52 capped and 142 uncapped), will be vying for 73 available slots - 50 of which will be reserved for local talent.

83 overseas players (66 capped and 17 uncapped) have put their names up for the auction with only 23 slots available to teams for signing foreign talents.

19 players have registered in the highest base price bracket of ₹50 lakh, 11 players have registered in the bracket of ₹40 lakh while 88 players are in the bracket of ₹30 lakh.

WPL 2026 auction live streaming details

When will the WPL 2026 auction take place?

The WPL 2026 auction will take place on November 27 (Thursday) from 3.30 PM onwards in New Delhi.

Where to watch WPL 2026 auction Live on TV?

The event will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The coverage for the event will commence from 2.30 PM while the auction will begin from 3.30 PM onwards.

WPL 2026 auction Live streaming details

The WPL 2026 auction will be streamed live on the JioHotstar website and mobile application.