 WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs After Posting 195; Jemimah's DC Crumble On Captaincy Debut
The defending champions came out with intent after a narrow defeat to RCB yesterday and ensured they kept the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:53 PM IST
Mumbai Indians | X

Navi Mumbai, January 10: Mumbai Indians bounced back in style from yesterday's narrow loss to RCB as they defeated Delhi Capitals after putting up a strong total of 195/4 in their 20 overs at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The defending champions came out with intent after a narrow defeat to RCB yesterday and ensured they kept the scoreboard moving throughout the innings.

While chasing the score of 195 runs, Delhi Capitals were all out for 145 runs in the 19th over. Chinelle Henry was the highest scorer for the losing side, scoring 56 runs in 33 balls.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt played a crucial role in the middle order, rotating strike and accelerating at the right time, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur once again provided stability and power-hitting as MI crossed the 190-run mark. The finishing touch from the lower middle order helped Mumbai stretch the total beyond par.

In reply, Delhi Capitals suffered an early collapse and were reduced to 61/5 after 9 overs, leaving their chase in deep trouble. Lizelle Lee and Shafali Verma departed early, followed by Laura Wolvaardt and captain Jemimah Rodrigues, as DC failed to build partnerships under scoreboard pressure. Marizanne Kapp tried to counterattack, scoring a quick 10 off 6, but fell in the seventh over.

Mumbai's bowlers kept things tight with Shabnim Ismail striking first and finishing with 1 for 14 in her 4 overs, while Nicola Carey removed three top-order batters in a match-changing spell. Amelia Kerr also managed to take three wickets in her four overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with two wickets. With the run rate climbing and half the side back in the dugout before the halfway mark, DC required a major turnaround to stay alive in the chase.

Mumbai Indians maintained their strong position to secure their first win of the WPL 2026 season in the entire game by dominating in all the departments of the game.

