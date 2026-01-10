Sunil Gavaskar Gifts Bat-Shaped Guitar To Jemimah Rodrigues: Fulfills 'Jamming' Promise Made To Her Before World Cup Win; Watch Video

Jemimah Rodrigues has already delivered several memorable performances for India, but none quite match the impact of her breathtaking century against Australia in the 2025 Women’s World Cup semifinal. Under immense pressure, Rodrigues produced a fearless unbeaten 127 to guide India through a daunting chase of 339, sealing a historic win and booking a World Cup final on home soil.

That innings is now widely regarded as one of the finest knocks in Indian women’s cricket, showcasing her temperament, skill, and leadership at a crucial moment.

A promise made and delivered

Following that iconic semifinal, legendary former India batter Sunil Gavaskar made a light-hearted promise to Rodrigues. Knowing her love for music, Gavaskar told her that if India went on to lift the World Cup trophy, he would join her for a sing-along session.

India did exactly that, clinching the 2025 Women’s World Cup, and Gavaskar stayed true to his word. On the eve of the Women’s Premier League, the cricketing legend surprised Rodrigues with a heartfelt gesture.

A bat-shaped guitar for modern star

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Gavaskar and Rodrigues were seen sharing a warm greeting. What followed was a special reveal: a custom-made guitar designed in the shape of a cricket bat, blending Rodrigues’ two greatest passions, cricket and music.

Visibly delighted, Rodrigues opened the guitar case to discover the unique instrument. The moment culminated in a cheerful sing-along, with Jemimah strumming the guitar while both Mumbai batters sang together, creating a memorable crossover between generations of Indian cricket.

A knock for the ages against Australia

Rodrigues’ unbeaten 127 against Australia while chasing 339 will be etched into Indian cricket folklore. The innings not only dismantled one of the strongest bowling attacks in the world but also underlined her role as a leader for the next generation of Indian women cricketers.

New leadership role in the women’s premier league

Fresh from World Cup glory, Rodrigues now faces a new challenge in the Women’s Premier League. She has taken on significant captaincy responsibilities, stepping into the role previously held by Australian great Meg Lanning at the Delhi Capitals.

Now at the helm, Rodrigues will be eager to translate those lessons into success as she begins her captaincy journey. Her first test comes in a high-profile opening match against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians, the defending champions of the tournament.