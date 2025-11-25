WPL 2026 Auction: 5 Players Mumbai Indians Should Target Ft Kranti Goud

Image: WPL

Mumbai Indians Women have locked in a strong core of five players ahead of the landmark WPL 2026 mega auction in Delhi on November 27, setting up an intriguing rebuild around captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The auction, the first mega reshuffle in WPL history, will see all teams reconstruct their squads with a purse of INR 15 crore for 16 to 18 players.​

MI have retained skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, star all-rounders Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews, Indian all-rounder Amanjot Kaur, and uncapped talent G. Kamalini, using the maximum five retention slots allowed. Those choices have come at a cost of INR 9.25 crore, leaving Mumbai with roughly INR 5.75 crore to complete their squad, and crucially, no Right to Match option at the table in Delhi.​

As two-time champions (2023 and 2025), Mumbai’s focus now shifts to reinforcing bowling depth and shoring up the middle order. Here a is a look at five players MI can target during the auction.

5 players to buy during WPL 2026 mega auction

Kranti Goud

A promising young pace bowler was the part of Indian team that won the Women's ODI world cup recently. The right-arm bowler picked up 8 wickets in 9 matches. Having a wicket-taking ability with the new ball MI-W will have a player capable of breaking partnerships early in the innings.​

Shree Charani

14 wickets in 9 matches during ODI World Cup was enough for the world to see the potential the youngster possess. The 21-year-old is a clever spinner who can deliver tight overs with smart variations. Sree Charani could be the perfect foil in the middle overs to not only put pressure on opposition but also try and get wickets. Her consistency and control could provide important stability to the Mumbai Indians’ spin attack

Deandra Dottin

The West Indies power hitter and all-rounder brings explosive batting and useful bowling capabilities. Deandra Dottin’s vast international experience and ability to clear boundaries consistently make her an ideal pick to boost MI-W’s middle-order hitting and add depth to the bowling line-up.​

Sophie Ecclestone

The No. 1 bowler in the world in ODI format won't come at an easy price but MI will try and enter a bid to buy the England cricketer. With Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet offering off-spin options,the two-time WPL champions need slow left-arm orthodox bowler to bring variety in their bowling attack on the Indian pitches. Ecclestone’s ability to bowl economically and pick wickets at critical junctures would be the perfect foil.

Uma Chetry

The 22-year-old was the part of the Women's World Cup team even though she did not feature in a single game. Even though MI retained G. Kamalini for the WPL 2026, the team needs a good wicket-keeper batter. With Yastika Bhatia's injury problem MI-W would be looking to secure Uma Chetry's service.