 Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: After IND vs SA ODI miss, India Star Resumes Training Post Surgery
Shreyas Iyer is working his way towards full fitness. India's ODI vice-captain suffered a freak injury in Sydney and had to undergo emergency surgery. The Punjab Kings captain will not feature in the IND vs SA ODI series but is eyeing a return for the New Zealand games in January.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image

Indian Cricket Team fans are on the look out for some positive news and Shreyas Iyer had provided the perfect dose of dopamine. The 30-year-old on Tuesday shared an image of him returning to the gym as he tries to work his way back to full fitness. Iyer was not named in the IND vs SA ODI squad, with the series set to kick off on November 30.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to be out of action for atleast two months as he continues his recovery from injury. India's vice-captain injured his spleen and was rushed to the hospital during India's 3rd ODI against Australia in Sydney. Shreyas stayed back in Australia for a few weeks to recover, but has now returned to Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer suffered a laceration to his spleen while taking a catch in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI in Sydney. He immediately signaled to the bench and was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The Punjab Kings captain underwent a minor procedure to arrest internal bleeding. After a week under observation, the Mumbai star was discharged from the hospital on November 1. He returned to India on November 16 as per TOI.

article-image

Shreyas could have been in line to captain India in the South Africa ODIs. He was elevated to vice-captaincy after Shubman Gill succeeded Rohit Sharma as ODI captain. However, Gill has suffered an injury of his own, putting his participation in the ODI series in doubt. Let alone the captaincy conundrum, the Punjab Kings captain has become a vital part of India's ODI batting line up in recent years.

Shreyas meanwhile currently remains in contention only in the ODI format. He was ignored for the Test team and subsequently took a break from red ball formats to work a back issue. Shreyas was not considered for the T20Is vs Australia either.

India's next ODI assignment is against New Zealand next year. The 3-match series kicks off on January 11, allowing Shreyas enough to rest, recuperate and recover.

