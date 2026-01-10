KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Did Bangladeshi Pacer Refuse Compensation After IPL 2026 Sack?

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman opted against legal options to gain compensation. | File PIc

The controversy surrounding Mustafizur Rahman’s cancelled IPL 2026 contract has taken a fresh turn, with the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) revealing that the left-arm pacer personally declined pursuing compensation or legal action. Mustafizur’s ₹9.2 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders was scrapped after the BCCI ordered the Bangladesh cricketer’s release ahead of the 2026 season.

Neither the BCCI nor KKR offered any compensation for the loss of earnings, sparking debate over player rights and contractual safeguards. Addressing the issue at a press conference, CWAB president Mohammad Mithun said the association had explored multiple avenues to protect Mustafizur’s professional interests.

“We spoke directly with Mustafizur and also held meetings with the World Cricketers’ Association. While they can’t reverse everything, they were confident about arranging possible compensation," said Mithun as per BDCrictime.

However, the CWAB chief confirmed that the process was halted after Mustafizur made it clear he did not wish to pursue legal intervention at this stage.

“When we later spoke to Mustafizur, he told us clearly that this was his personal decision. He said, ‘Brother, let it be for now. If I need anything later, I’ll let you know.’ Because of that, we did not move forward,” Mithun revealed.

Mustafizur Rahman was bought for a whopping ₹9.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 auction. KKR won the fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals also among interested parties.

However, Mustafizur's stint was short lived. Following the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, BCCI and KKR faced severe backlash for the inclusion of the left-arm pacer. As a result, the board asked KKR to release the player, allowing them a suitable replacement.

In turn, the left-arm pacer has signed up for the PSL 2026 draft.