 Neeraj Chopra & Javelin Legend Jan Zelezny Mutually End Coaching Partnership After Mixed Season
Neeraj Chopra & Javelin Legend Jan Zelezny Mutually End Coaching Partnership After Mixed Season

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have mutually ended their coaching partnership after a mixed season. While Chopra breached the 90m mark for the first time, he failed to retain his World Championships title. Both praised the collaboration, calling it enriching, and Chopra now plans to chart his own coaching path ahead of future global events.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The 2020 Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have mutually agreed to end their coaching partnership, during which the Indian star crossed the 90-metre barrier but failed to retain his World Athletics Championship gold medal.

However, both Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, and Zelenzy described their association as a partnership characterised by growth, trust, and meaningful collaboration.

Chopra, who made history by winning India's first gold medal in athletics at the Tokyo Olympic Games and followed it up with a silver in Paris in 2024, and Zelezny made an immediate impact in their very first competition together, creating a moment the nation had been waiting for.

Neeraj Chopra crossed the 90m mark for the first time in his career, breaking one of the sport’s most iconic barriers in javelin throwing. The performance instantly placed him among the sport’s elite and marked a milestone for Indian athletics.

Reflecting on their work, Chopra shared how special it was to learn directly from an athlete he had admired since childhood. Training with Zelezny gave him a new toolbox of exercises, technical ideas, and fresh perspectives, helping him elevate his approach.

“Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together,” Chopra said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Jan Zelezny Reflects On His Partnership With Neeraj Chopra

Zelezny also reflected warmly on the partnership and the progress they made together, saying, “Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I'm glad we met and were able to work together, and that I got him to break the 90-meter barrier for the first time. Apart from the World Championships, he finished at worst second, and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo (World Championships) significantly affected his chances. He has huge potential for the coming years. Our relationship is very positive, also on the human side, and we will continue to stay in touch; we will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on vacation with our families in Europe or India,” explained Zelezny in the joint statement issued by Chopra's management team.

Looking ahead, Chopra plans to take the lead in shaping his coaching direction. Having worked with some of the sport’s finest coaches, he now feels ready to apply what worked best from each of them. At this stage of his career, he trusts his understanding of his body and his throwing more than ever, and he has many new ideas he wants to bring into his training.

“I’m looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon,” Neeraj said. “At the same time, I’m especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028.”

As the collaboration concludes, Chopra closes this chapter with deep respect and appreciation. “What I’m most proud of is the friendship I’ve built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met," he said.

