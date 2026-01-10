'Not Our Domain..': BCCI Maintains Silence On Bangladesh's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

Politics casts a shadow over cricket as India–Bangladesh tensions spill into World Cup hosting concerns | X | ANI

BCCI have finally broken silence on the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 venue issue. Following the release of Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026, BCB have requested for a change of venues to Sri Lanka for the tournament next month. Bangladesh have cited security reasons behind the move, following the deteriorating relations between the two neigbouring countries.

BCCI had a top brass meeting in its Mumbai office with president Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia and CoE head VVS Laxman all in attendance.

"The meeting was about CoE and other cricketing matters. It's not our domain to talk about that (as the ICC has the final say on Bangladesh's participation in T20 World Cup)," added the BCCI secretary told PTI.

The BCB have twice written to the ICC asking for a shift in venues for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh sports ministry adviser Asif Nazrul has taken a hard-line position on the change of venue, citing national pride and continuing a rising anti-India sentiment in the government corridors.

This was after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on instructions of the BCCI for unspecified reasons amid attacks on Hindus.

BCB were working closely with the ICC to address "security concerns" around the team's participation. While their request for venue change has not been accepted, the two parties remain engaged in dialogue to find an amicable solution.

As per reports, ICC has guaranteed minor tweaks in the schedule and complete secturyt protection should BCB agree to continue play in India. A second letter from BCB sees them maintain their stance of not wanting to travel to India.

ICC will have to take a final call as hosts with BCCI and BCB not engaged in dialogue. In theory, Bangladesh could like Pakistan play all their matches in Sri Lanka. However, the tournament is less than a month away with tickets for all games listed and sold. A change would mean severe loss and technical challenges.