'Mera Duplicate Baitha Hai': Virat Kohli's Childhood Lookalike Kid Reveals What Star Indian Batter Said To Rohit Sharma; Video

Image: Tanuj/X

In a heartwarming and humorous moment that captured the attention of cricket lovers across India, a young fan’s striking resemblance to Virat Kohli became the highlight of social media, not just for the likeness, but for the funny story he later shared in an interview about what Kohli said during their interaction.

The scene unfolded at Vadodara ahead of India’s first One-Day International against New Zealand on January 11, 2026. With excitement building around the three-match ODI series, fans had gathered near the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium to catch a glimpse of the Indian team during training. Among the crowd was a young boy, later identified as Garvit Uttam, whose facial features, hairstyle and expressions were uncannily similar to Kohli’s own childhood photos. Videos and photos of the encounter quickly went viral online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The story took an extra twist when Garvit, in an interview following the meeting, revealed what Kohli reportedly said to senior teammate Rohit Sharma. According to the boy, as Kohli greeted fans and noticed his lookalike, he turned to Rohit and said: “Woh dekh, mera duplicate baitha hai” (Look, my duplicate is sitting there) The merry remark delighted those present and later spread across social media along with clips of the moment.

In the same interview, Garvit also shared another light-hearted detail: Kohli had given him a playful nickname, calling him “Chhota Cheeku,” a term of affection that further endeared the moment to fans.

The internet reaction to this wholesome episode was swift and enthusiastic. Fans created side-by-side comparisons of Mini Kohli and childhood photos of the star batter, flooding platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Facebook with memes, affectionate comments and praise for Kohli’s interaction with his young admirer.

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Indian cricket fans had plenty to talk about on social media during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, and one moment early in the innings quickly grabbed the spotlight. Kuldeep Yadav, usually regarded as a safe fielder, put down a straightforward chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls, sparking an immediate and animated reaction from netizens across platforms.

The incident occurred in the early overs of New Zealand’s innings after India elected to bowl first. Henry Nicholls, still settling at the crease, offered a chance that went straight to Kuldeep Yadav. To the surprise of many, the ball slipped through, allowing the left-hander a crucial reprieve. The missed opportunity was instantly replayed on television, and within moments, clips of the drop began circulating widely on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fans were quick to respond with a mix of humour, disappointment and sarcasm. One comment that stood out and rapidly gained traction read, “Virat Kohli khush nahi hoga,” suggesting that the former India captain would not be pleased with such lapses in the field. The remark struck a chord with fans, given Kohli’s well-known emphasis on high fielding standards and intensity, and soon became a popular refrain under posts discussing the dropped catch.

Several users pointed out that early chances are often match-defining in ODI cricket, especially against a side like New Zealand that is known for capitalising on errors. Memes, reaction gifs and playful jabs flooded timelines as the moment became one of the talking points of the match.