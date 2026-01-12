'I Send It To My...': Virat Kohli Reveals His Hidden Gesture For Mom After Team India's Thrilling Win Over New Zealand; Video

Image: Virat Kohli/X

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli not only starred with the bat but also warmed hearts off the field after India’s thrilling four-wicket victory against New Zealand in the first ODI of the series in Vadodara on Sunday.

Kohli played a match-defining 93 off 91 balls, anchoring India’s chase of 301 and guiding the hosts to 306/6 with six balls to spare. His effort earned him the Player of the Match award, his 45th in ODI cricket and one of 71 across all formats, extending his place among the most decorated performers in international history.

In the post-match presentation, Kohli revealed a personal tradition: he sends all his individual awards and trophies to his mother’s home, explaining that his mother enjoys collecting and keeping them. “Honestly, I have no idea; I send it to my mom. She likes to keep them. If I look back at my whole journey, then it is nothing short of a dream come true for me.”

Kohli’s partnership with Shubman Gill (56) and late contributions from KL Rahul and Harshit Rana helped India overcome a strong New Zealand bowling attack and a late resurgence from the visitors.

The victory also highlighted Kohli’s enduring greatness: he recently became the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara, and is closing in on Sachin Tendulkar’s overall record of runs and Player of the Match awards. Kohli’s blend of world-class performance and heartfelt humility continued to captivate fans, reinforcing his status as one of India’s all-time cricket icons.

'Virat Kohli Khush Nahi Hoga': Netizens Erupt After Kuldeep Yadav Drops Henry Nicholls' Catch During IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Indian cricket fans had plenty to talk about on social media during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Vadodara, and one moment early in the innings quickly grabbed the spotlight. Kuldeep Yadav, usually regarded as a safe fielder, put down a straightforward chance to dismiss Henry Nicholls, sparking an immediate and animated reaction from netizens across platforms.

The incident occurred in the early overs of New Zealand’s innings after India elected to bowl first. Henry Nicholls, still settling at the crease, offered a chance that went straight to Kuldeep Yadav. To the surprise of many, the ball slipped through, allowing the left-hander a crucial reprieve. The missed opportunity was instantly replayed on television, and within moments, clips of the drop began circulating widely on social media.

Fans were quick to respond with a mix of humour, disappointment and sarcasm. One comment that stood out and rapidly gained traction read, “Virat Kohli khush nahi hoga,” suggesting that the former India captain would not be pleased with such lapses in the field. The remark struck a chord with fans, given Kohli’s well-known emphasis on high fielding standards and intensity, and soon became a popular refrain under posts discussing the dropped catch.

Several users pointed out that early chances are often match-defining in ODI cricket, especially against a side like New Zealand that is known for capitalising on errors. Memes, reaction gifs and playful jabs flooded timelines as the moment became one of the talking points of the match.