 IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: New Zealand Skipper Michael Bracewell Elects To Field First At Rajkot, Nitish Kumar Reddy Back In Playing XI For Team India
New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first against India in the second ODI of the three-match series at Rajkot’s Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. This decision sets the stage for India to bat first, aiming to post a competitive total while New Zealand looks to leverage early bowling conditions.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Toss Update

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the 2nd One-Day International of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. 

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jayden Lennox, Kyle Jamieson, Kristian Clarke

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Preview

After a thrilling first ODI in Vadodara, where India edged New Zealand by four wickets, attention now turns to the second match of the three-game series, scheduled for 1:30 pm IST at the SCA/Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. India currently lead the series 1–0 and will aim to extend that advantage on a surface known to assist batting once the ball gets 

India’s batting will once again lean on experienced hands like Virat Kohli, who starred with 93 in the opener, and skipper Shubman Gill. There’s added excitement as Shreyas Iyer edges closer to a personal milestone, adding motivation for the hosts.

Rajkot’s batting-friendly pitch typically favours stroke-play, with dew expected under lights adding a tactical twist for captains at the toss. Pacers and spinners alike must adapt quickly as the ball softens.

A win for India would put them in a commanding 2–0 series lead, boosting confidence ahead of the final ODI in Indore. New Zealand, boasting dangerous batters despite some changes, will be eager to bounce back and level the series before the decider.

