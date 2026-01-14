 'Due To Extreme Pollution In Delhi...': Top Shuttler Anders Antonsen Withdraws From India Open 2026 Citing Extreme Air Quality Concerns
Star Badminton player Anders Antonsen has withdrawn from the 2026 Yonex‑Sunrise India Open in New Delhi, citing health concerns over the city’s extreme air pollution. On social media, he explained that, due to the hazardous conditions, Delhi is unsuitable for hosting a badminton tournament. This marks his third consecutive year pulling out of the event.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Image: Anders Antonsen/ANI/Instagram/X

World No. 3 badminton star Anders Antonsen has announced that he will not compete in the 2026 Yonex‑Sunrise India Open in New Delhi, a Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour, choosing instead to prioritise his health amid concerns over Delhi’s severe air pollution. Antonsen confirmed his decision on social media, indicating that he will accept any penalty for skipping the event rather than risk his well‑being.

The India Open, scheduled from January 13–18, 2026, is one of the key early‑season tournaments that top players are expected to attend under the Badminton World Federation’s commitment regulations, which can include fines for withdrawals without valid reasons. However, Antonsen’s post made clear that his decision was driven by health considerations related to the high pollution levels in New Delhi, which have frequently garnered international attention during the winter months. Antonsen has to pay a hefty penalty of USD 5,000.

Image: Anders Antonsen/Instagram

“Many are curious as to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament,” said Antonsen.

While the organisers and the Badminton Association of India have not publicly detailed Antonsen’s specific concerns, the move highlights broader unease among athletes competing in the national capital’s challenging environmental conditions. In the recent past, other players, notably Danish shuttler Mia Blichfeldt have also criticised venue conditions and the surrounding air quality, describing them as “unhealthy and unacceptable” and raising health concerns ahead of major events like the World Championships scheduled at the same venue later in 2026.

The situation underscores ongoing discussions within the badminton community about player welfare, tournament scheduling, and host‑city readiness, especially when international events are staged in locations with environmental challenges.

