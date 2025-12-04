'Coach No. 1 Mummy!': Saina Nehwal's Mother SHOCK Netizens With Fiery Workout Moves In Salwar Suit – WATCH

There are fitness videos, and then there are moments that remind you where champions come from. Saina Nehwal recently gave the internet one such gem when she shared a glimpse of her mother, Usha Nehwal, powering through Surya Namaskars, not in activewear, but in a simple salwar suit. The post instantly struck a chord, blending nostalgia, discipline, and pure desi-mom energy.

Usha Nehwal performs Surya Namaskars

Saina’s caption said it all: “Coach No. 1—Mummy! Bachpan se training chal rahi hai…aur abhi bhi break nahi mila!” A playful tribute, yet honest enough to remind everyone of the backbone behind her success.

Check out the video below:

The video grabbed fans' attention across social media, showering admiration on Usha Nehwal’s effortless dedication. Comments poured in, with users writing, “Kya baat hai. Lots of love to mummy ji” and "You are really an inspiration to everyone sitting idle at home."

Saina's biggest inspiration

Interestingly, Usha and her husband, Harvir Singh Nehwal, are both former badminton players, with Usha once being a district champion in Haryana. So clearly the family's fitness-first attitude isn’t new; it’s generational.

And Saina’s followers know this isn’t the first time her parents have gone viral. Her timeline often features their playful yet spirited workout clips.

In one hilarious post, Usha is seen running after the family puppy as Saina jokes, “Run faster mummy… or no cuddle break!” And in another, the shuttler teases her father with, “Parents motivating me to workout since forever… but khud ka workout = kal se!”